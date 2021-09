With the Emmys coming soon and winner voting underway, it’s time to look at even more Emmy categories. Looking at these categories can provide a look at the future and who will be awarded in each one. One of the most competitive categories this year is Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie, which has six women in the category. These women have all turned in excellent performances, both on the stage and on the screen. Some are newcomers, some are old vets, but the excitement stays the same.