Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

See Billie Eilish's Latest Hair Transformation Inspired By Her Mom

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are happier than ever over Billie Eilish's latest look. The "bad guy" singer debuted her fresh hairstyle on social media Monday, Aug. 23. While the shaggy bob is new for the Grammy winner, she had very familiar inspiration: her mom! The star shared throwback snaps of her mother Maggie Baird with a similar 'do. "Like my mama," she proclaimed on her Instagram Story. "I love it." Fans do, too. "Ur hair suits u so much," one follower commented on a recent Instagram post. Another echoed, "Billie bob billie bob yessssss." When it comes to being a hair chameleon, the 19-year-old star has proven to be quite the master. Over her...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Maggie Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Chameleon#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Salma Hayek impresses with spaghetti strap curves

Salma Hayek is all curves and the lady in red in a sizzling throwback driving fans – and celebs – wild. The 54-year-old actress, who made 2021 headlines for saying she finds posting bikini snaps “liberating,” honored Instagram’s adored #ThrowbackThursday yesterday, posting for her 18.5 million followers and with a killer figure display that also took fans back a few decades.
Beauty & FashionEssence

Chloe Bailey’s Futuristic Style + More Fashion And Beauty Trends We Love

As “we outside” season turns into “back inside” season with school and work, early August is the perfect time to stock up on fall faves and trends. This week, Chloe Bailey brought back cyber style, abstract designs are turns up the heat on the nail game, two go-to hairstyles link up for a hot new drop, blinging jewelry sets the tone for the new you and how you can get your hands on the viral Char shorts one final time.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Lady Gaga Fans Will Be Floored When They See the Pop Star's Super Tall Platform Boots

Lady Gaga continued to sport the highest of heels yesterday when she was photographed in New York City wearing Pleaser Shoes’ 8-inch white platform boots. The singer wore a sporty outfit overall, pairing a pastel blue Marc Jacobs bandeau top with the brand’s matching high-waisted bike shorts. She accessorized with Dita sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher gold hoops, and a white Mark Cross micro bag.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer Knit Top and We’re in Love

Dua Lipa has been giving us life this week with her slew of killer vacation looks on Instagram. In case you've been living under a social media rock, the "Don't Start Now" singer has been living it up in the tropical paradise of Kep Merli, Albania with her family and boyfriend Anwar Hadid.
MusicCosmopolitan

Lorde is unrecognisable with long blonde hair in new music video

When Lorde surprised the world with the release of her first single in four years 'Solar Power' back in June we were shook. Finally, our prayers had been answered. And new music means only one thing, a whole new lewk. We've been loving the 'Greenlight' singer's beauty looks of late,...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Britney Spears Is Feeling Like a 'Sexy MF' in New Dancing Video

Britney Spears is bringing "Sexy" back with her latest Instagram dance video. In the clip posted late Friday (Aug. 13), Spears is seen in a sheer, lacy bodysuit dancing against a yellow backdrop to Prince and the New Power Generation's "Sexy MF." The funky track was the lead single from Prince's Billboard 200 top five 1992 album, which was titled after his famous, unpronounceable "love symbol."
RecipesPosted by
Indy100

Lizzo looks Good As Hell in glam Covid-19 test selfie

Getting a Covid test is not a glamorous affair – unless you’re Lizzo. The iconic 33-year-old singer-songwriter posted a Covid test selfie on Twitter at the weekend and it quickly gathered thousands of likes. Fans replied saying “Covid test, but make it fashion” and “Covid safe goddess omggg”. Lizzo, who...
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Billie Eilish chopped off her hair and got a shaggy bob

Billie Eilish has done it again. The 19-year-old singer gave us all major hair inspo when she had a mullet with neon green roots – and pulled it off like a pro. Then, she tricked us all with a blonde wig, before taking the plunge and actually going platinum blonde. And later, got a full, blocky fringe. Phew. Basically, she is the Queen of hair transformations.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Camila Cabello admits it was ‘really liberating’ to open up about about her cellulite

Camila Cabello is opening up about her body, insecurities, and how freeing it is to talk to fans about what can sometimes be a taboo topic. Last month, the 24-year-old posted a video to TikTok where she celebrated her body and everything it has to offer, including her “curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat,” as she puts it. This came after she was criticized for going for a run in a top that showed her stomach “and I wasn‘t tucking it in,” Cabello said in the TikTok.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Lorde's Hair Transformation in Her Recently Released Music Video Left Fans Stunned

Singer and songwriter Lorde surprised her fans with her hair transformation in her new music video. Read on to see her dazzling look and her fans' shocked reactions. Born as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, singer Lorde keeps exceeding fans' expectations. The New Zealand-born musician recently delighted her avid fans after releasing the music video for her new song "Mood Ring."

Comments / 0

Community Policy