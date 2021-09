Mostly sunny, breezy and less humid; creek and river flooding continues. High: 72. Clear and comfortably cool; river flooding. Low: 53. After 3-8 inches of rain across the region, things have quieted down as the rain is long gone into New England and Canada. However, even though we will see a good amount of sunshine today, river and creek flooding will continue into Friday. The Delaware, Lehigh and Schuylkill rivers will continue to rise in many locations and will flood to moderate and major levels into Friday.