No injuries after pickup truck rolls on its roof near route 6
WEST BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 6:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a single vehicle rollover at the top of the westbound Exit 68 (old exit 6) onramp to Route 6 from Route 132. Both Barnstable and West Barnstable Fds responded. The single occupant of the Toyota Tundra declined medical treatment. The onramp was closed until […]
