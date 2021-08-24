Cancel
No injuries after pickup truck rolls on its roof near route 6

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 6:30 AM Tuesday morning, there was a single vehicle rollover at the top of the westbound Exit 68 (old exit 6) onramp to Route 6 from Route 132. Both Barnstable and West Barnstable Fds responded. The single occupant of the Toyota Tundra declined medical treatment. The onramp was closed until […] The post No injuries after pickup truck rolls on its roof near route 6 appeared first on CapeCod.com.

