"Halo" may bear the name of a ring of light around an angel's head, but as a would-be screen property, it's been stuck in development hell for years. Now, fans of the Xbox video game series who have been hoping to see "Halo" adapted are drawing closer to the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. ViacomCBS Streaming has again verified that a TV series based on the game will premiere on Paramount+ in 2022. We also have a better idea now of why "Halo" made the move from Showtime to Paramount+.