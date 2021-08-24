Ant Anstead Had This Dream-Crushing Realization After Meeting Girlfriend Renee Zellweger

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER CHAPMAN’S DAUGHER SPEAKS OUT: Bonnie Chapman is accusing her dad Dog of racism and homophobia. She was not invited to the September 2nd wedding of Dog to Francie Frane, and blames his bias on her non-invite. “I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism,” Bonnie wrote on social media. “When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police. I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways.”