Ant Anstead Had This Dream-Crushing Realization After Meeting Girlfriend Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger played Bridget Jones so well that boyfriend Ant Anstead actually assumed her British accent was homegrown. That particular fun fact was discovered when the two—who began dating in late June after meeting on the set of Ant's Discovery+ show, Celebrity Iou: Joyride—got to know each other while filming the first episode. In the Aug. 23 episode, Renee and Ant, alongside Ant's co-host, Cristy Lee, teamed up to restore two cars as gifts for Jerome and Jerald—two brothers who served as caregivers of the Bridget Jones's Diary star's late publicist, Nanci Ryder. But before they tackled their project head-on, Cristy let her longtime mechanic...www.imdb.com
Comments / 0