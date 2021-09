Much has been made about the arrival of quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the former Clemson football star was taken by the franchise with the No. 1 overall pick in April's 2021 NFL Draft, but will it be Lawrence who actually emerges with the starting job once Week 1 arrives? Third-year Jaguar and former Washington State standout Gardner Minshew has made it clear that he does not intend to relinquish the starting job to Lawrence without a fight, and Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell maintained on Friday that it remains an intense competition between the two passers.