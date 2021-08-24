Use Tax Notification

Notice of Existence of Use Tax; Use Tax Rate; Applicability; and Rate Modification Requirement as required by CCS for HCS for SS for SCS for SB Nos.153 & 97. The City of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Buchanan County, Missouri, previously adopted and have in force City and County use tax. The use tax rate for the City is currently 2.875 percent and the use tax rate for the County is currently 1.350 percent, both of which are equal to the total local sales tax rates for the respective entities. Effective January 1, 2022, the use tax rate for the City will be 3.375 percent and the use tax rate for the County will be 1.6 percent.