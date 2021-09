We’re not sure when, exactly, Scarlet Johansson gave birth, but we know she has—her husband Colin Jost made the announcement on Instagram today, revealing that the child’s name was Cosmo. But the actual news seemed to be broken in a Deadline Hollywood column detailing Johansson’s recent legal battle with Disney over her Black Widow pay. The column suggests that Disney publicly released a blistering response to Johansson’s lawsuit on the very day she was in labor in the hospital, which would have been July 28th. Whatever the case, Johansson managed to keep her pregnancy a secret even while promoting one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters. How did she do it?