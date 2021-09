In “How to Work with a Residential Architect,” we noted constructing a custom home “involves hundreds of small decisions” and “dozens of major ones.” Homeowners who choose to assemble their own team must track purchase orders, interview subcontractors and balance a budget. To avoid the headache of managing a team, homeowners often choose to hire a design-build firm and residential architect. Residential architects typically spearhead custom home projects for design-build firms. From drafting plans to applying for permits, residential architects “protect the homeowner’s interests.” As we noted previously, working with a “residential architect offers a guided experience that begins with a sketch and results in a dream home.” Finding the right residential architect, however, is a process in and of itself. Each custom home designer has a different approach and different level of commitment to custom home design projects. Once you have assembled a list of possible hires, read our list of nine questions to ask a residential architect during your consultation.