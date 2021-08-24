‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ 2021 Trailer: Barbara Hershey, Tenoch Huerta, Adriana Barraza Lead Amazon’s New Horror Film Series
Last year, Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions announced the horror collection “Welcome To The Blumhouse,” a series of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Not quite an anthology, “Welcome To The Blumhouse” is just a series of films. Last year, the partnership announced eight genre movies produced by Amazon Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television.www.imdb.com
