‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ 2021 Trailer: Barbara Hershey, Tenoch Huerta, Adriana Barraza Lead Amazon’s New Horror Film Series

By Edward Davis
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Last year, Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Productions announced the horror collection “Welcome To The Blumhouse,” a series of unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling. Not quite an anthology, “Welcome To The Blumhouse” is just a series of films. Last year, the partnership announced eight genre movies produced by Amazon Studios and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television.

