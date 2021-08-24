Cancel
Jason Momoa Reveals the Adorable Gift From His Kids That He Brings While Filming Overseas

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven when there's an ocean separating himself and his children, Aquaman star Jason Momoa finds a way to bridge the gap. The 42-year-old actor visited The Late Late Show on Monday, Aug. 23, where he revealed that he brings plenty of mementos with him from his life in the States while he's filming in Europe. "During Covid is when I got to be home, and then when we went back to work, I had two days in between the show," Jason shared. He has recently been in London to shoot the sequel to Aquaman. "I won't be home for a very long time because I'm on the road for a very long time now," said Jason, who shares children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa...

Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

John Cena Shares Photo Of Black Man Who Looks Just Like Him

John Cena has fully transitioned from wrestling star to Hollywood actor, and he's been embraced by the masses as a result. The charismatic entertainer has had a legendary career in the WWE, bringing his acting chops over to the big screen and adapting very well to the glitz and glam. He's also somewhat of an internet meme, often trending as people make jokes about his "You can't see me" catchphrase. This week, Cena participated in some of the trollery that surrounds him, sharing a photo of a Black man who somehow looks exactly like him.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
MoviesNME

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are making a buddy cop film together

Jason Momoa has confirmed he’s teaming up with Dave Bautista for a buddy cop film. The actor was asked during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden about a tweet from Bautista which suggested the pair should join forces for a “Lethal Weapon type” buddy cop movie.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Has A Pretty Funny Take When His Sweet Girl Co-Star Admits She Hasn't Seen Game Of Thrones

It would be fair at this point to call Jason Momoa an action star. He is, of course, known for playing Aquaman on the big screen, but he's also been in a number of television shows in the past decade plus of his career which see him fighting, grunting, leading armies and / or trying to survive ridiculously difficult situations. One of these includes the show which made the actor famous, HBO's mega hit Game of Thrones, where he was seen as Khal Drogo for only 10 episodes. Even though the role made Momoa a huge star, he had a pretty funny take when his Sweet Girl co-star, Isabela Merced, noted that she'd never seen GOT.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Jason Momoa Shares Filming Experience With 'See' Season 2 Co-Star Dave Bautista: 'Phenomenal Actor'

Jason Momoa got candid about his recent working experience with Dave Bautista in a new interview. Momoa, 42, and Bautista, 52, previously worked together in "Dune." And now the two of them have reunited for the second season of Apple TV+'s "See." In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the "Aquaman" star spoke about his experience filming the new season of the sci-fi drama with Bautista.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

The Special Meaning Behind All of Jason Momoa's Tattoos

At this point, we're used to seeing Jason Momoa casually chilling—shirtless, of course—with a buncha tattoos. Not only was he covered in painted tattoos while playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, but he was also decorated with a ton of ink for the role of Aquaman in, uh, Aquaman. So, what's his tattoo situation when the cameras aren't rolling? Real-life Jason, as it turns out, has a lot of tats across his whole body—and all of them are super meaningful. In fact, the Aquaman makeup team appears to have been so inspired by the real tattoo Jason has on his arm that they went ahead and used it as the jumping-off point for Aquaman's full-body designs.
TV Showscrossroadstoday.com

Jason Momoa bans kids from acting

Jason Momoa has banned his children from going into acting. The 42-year-old actor may have a successful collection of blockbusters and TV shows under his belt, but he doesn’t want his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa, 12 – whom he has with his wife Lisa Bonet – to follow in his footsteps because he doesn’t think they’re “strong” enough to deal with the pressure and he will do whatever he can to ensure they don’t pursue a career in the glamorous industry.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Isabela Merced Reveals 'Sweet Girl' Co-Star Jason Momoa Smells Like This

With all the talk about celebrity’s bathing habits lately, Isabela Merced has revealed something about her co-star Jason Momoa!. The 20-year-old actress and singer plays the Aquaman star’s daughter in the upcoming Netflix movie Sweet Girl. In a recent interview talking up the movie, Isabela revealed how Jason smells…. “He...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Why Jason Momoa Doesn't Want His Kids to Act

"I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that." Jason Momoa is sharing his thoughts on his and Lisa Bonet's children possibly becoming actors someday. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor explained why he doesn't want his kids -- Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, -- to get into acting.

