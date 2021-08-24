LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unvaccinated a danger to others
We should've known this return to "normal" wouldn't last. What with the anti-vaxxers, religious leaders joining with right-wing media to spread lies and disinformation, we've seen some of the most idiotic imaginings, like the vaccine will turn you into a magnet or the totally-debunked make you infertile, or if for no other reason anger because Trump lost the election, we knew that having huge swaths of red state's populations unvaccinated was a recipe for disaster.
