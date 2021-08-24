Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unvaccinated a danger to others

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago

We should’ve known this return to “normal” wouldn’t last. What with the anti-vaxxers, religious leaders joining with right-wing media to spread lies and disinformation, we’ve seen some of the most idiotic imaginings, like the vaccine will turn you into a magnet or the totally-debunked make you infertile, or if for no other reason anger because Trump lost the election, we knew that having huge swaths of red state’s populations unvaccinated was a recipe for disaster.

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maskless#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
Educationfloridapolitics.com

Lincoln Project attacks Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott for ‘jeopardizing’ students

The Lincoln Project is attacking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his prohibition on mask mandates in schools with its latest ad. The prominent “Never Trump” organization led by Republican operatives set its sights on DeSantis and Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the ad. The ads shows masked children in school before cutting to a video of a child receiving chest physiotherapy, a medical technique to help clear the lungs.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Don Lemon Goes Off on Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Mask ‘Bullshit’: ‘These are People Who Didn’t Have to Die’

CNN anchor Don Lemon went off on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the latest anti-mask rhetoric to emanate from the epicenter of the Delta surge. On Wednesday night’s edition of Don Lemon Tonight, the host took part in his first segment to talk about the dire situation, telling viewers “hospitals in hotspots across the country are full to capacity. People are dying, needlessly. Even though we have all the vaccines we could possibly ever need, even though we could be protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated simply by wearing masks.”
Public Healthfloridianpress.com

DeSantis Fires Back at ‘Cheap’ AP Corruption Story

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) continues to push back against mainstream media outlets giving him what his team has described as “baseless” COVID-19 coverage, most recently firing back at a “cheap” story by the AP accusing him of corruption. The governor’s executive office has fought a war on multiple fronts against...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Majority of Florida residents oppose DeSantis block on Covid protections

Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, is facing a backlash from his generally conservative constituents for his numerous acts to stifle coronavirus mitigation efforts. A new poll from Quinnipac has revealed that residents in Florida are generally in favour of more coronavirus mitigation efforts, including mask mandates. Mr DeSantis recently issued an executive order prohibiting school districts from enforcing mask mandates for students. He has also threatened to cut off funding to school districts and officials who defy his order. According to the poll, 60 per cent of Florida voters support school mask mandates, with only 36 per cent opposed....
Public HealthVox

How Ron DeSantis’s Covid response became the model of what not to do

It wasn’t that long ago that major media outlets were publishing stories proclaiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “won the pandemic,” or deserved an apology from pundits and public health experts who have panned his laissez faire approach to the coronavirus. But those notions have aged poorly, as Florida struggles with spiking Covid-19 hospitalizations that DeSantis seems particularly unequipped to handle.
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis is making COVID-19 crisis ‘more dangerous’

Crist also said he would require vaccinations for teachers, first responders. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ COVID-19 response as making the situation “more dangerous and more life-threatening.”. On Friday, Crist made some of his harshest comments yet about his potential Republican rival in the 2022...
Public Healthwmleader.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slams AP after criticizing his spokeswoman

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Associated Press Monday of publishing a “partisan smear” and a “baseless conspiracy theory” — the latest salvo in a war of words that saw the governor’s press secretary suspended from Twitter last week. “[Y]ou had the temerity to complain about the deserved blowback...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
PennLive.com

Trump-backed governor candidate in Virginia walks a MAGA tightrope

The crowd of about 300 Republican stalwarts in Norfolk, Virginia, included those wearing the requisite red baseball caps. But these, just a shade different, didn’t shout “Make America Great Again.” Instead the hats were embroidered with the name of gubernatorial candidate and former private-equity executive Glenn Youngkin, who’s campaigning on a platform that hews close to former President Donald Trump’s — but also is just a shade different.
Public HealthAOL Corp

WH to DeSantis, Abbott: Handle Delta spike or 'get out of the way'

WASHINGTON — Case counts are mounting in Texas and Florida, the two states where one-third of all infections nationwide were recorded last week. But the Republican leaders there have strenuously resisted public health advice, pushing back against mask mandates and vaccination requirements. That has led to mounting frustration within the White House with Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy