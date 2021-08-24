Father-daughter duo break record with epic bike ride cross-country
When Randy Oleynik began riding antique high-wheel bicycles, he never imagined his daughter, Amy, would one day join him in the adventure of a lifetime. "I started riding high wheels back in 1991, when I was asked to join a high wheel bicycle band that was being formed for the Great American Brass Band Festival in Danville, Kentucky," Randy Oleynik told TODAY’s Craig Melvin in the latest episode of the digital series, "Dads Got This."www.today.com
Comments / 0