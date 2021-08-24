Morris Farm meeting, supper Aug. 28

Jolie Rogers has had a raw bar and grill set up at our waterfront Sundays, with rave reviews. This labor Day weekend Sunday is your last chance to enjoy local oysters and clams shucked to order, raw and grilled overlooking our sea farm on the Damariscotta River. Andy can answer all your oyster and aquaculture questions as he shucks dockside from a mobile raw bar. Wear proper attire and footwear to walk on a steep path to and from the shore. BYOB and let’s celebrate the last weekend of summer together! Well behaved leashed pets welcome.