Morris Farm meeting, supper Aug. 28

 8 days ago

After a year hiatus, Morris Farm is excited to once again invite members and the community to the Morris Farm annual meeting. On Saturday, Aug. 28, festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a social hour and farm tours. A locally filmed and produced documentary on local farms will also be presented. The bean supper starts at 6 p.m. for $8 per person or two dinners for $15. A selection of beans, cold salads, ham, dessert and more will be available. The event is BYOB.

