Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

LISTEN: Kenzie Wheeler DM’s With A Popular Country Artist

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
995qyk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenzie Wheeler, who is from Dover, finished second on The Voice will be playing at the Dallas Bull on August 27th and talked to Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe. Kenzie told us what to expect at the Dallas Bull show and what country music star he has been DM’ing on Instagram.

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The Voice#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV Shows995qyk.com

Kenzie Wheeler From “The Voice” Is Coming To The Dallas Bull

Kenzie Wheeler from “The Voice” is coming to The Dallas Bull. You’ve seen him on TV now he is ready to show Tampa Bay what made him a fan favorite!. Although he didn’t get the number one spot, Kenzie Wheeler got second place during this season of “The Voice”. Kenzie Wheeler worked really hard and we rooted him on all season long. Not only did he get love from the Tampa Bay area, but people all over the nation were also gushing over that mullet and amazing vocals. We are so happy for Kenzie Wheeler and are excited to see where his future leads. Now we’re looking forward to seeing him perform live on August 27th!
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Traditional Country Artist, Dave Wilbert, Releases Single, “It’s Gettin’ There”

NASHVILLE, TN. – Traditional Country music singer/songwriter, Dave Wilbert, has released his new single, “It’s Gettin’ There,” to radio and all digital music platforms. The song was written by Patrick Jason Matthews and Jim Collins, produced by Grammy winning songwriter Kerry Kurt Phillips (George Jones, Joe Diffie and Tim McGraw) and recorded at County Q Productions. Wilbert has teamed up with GrassRoots Promotions to advance the song on radio charts. “It’s Gettin’ There” follows the success of his debut radio single, “It’s All Yours” which peaked at #37 on MusicRow Country Breakout Chart, reached the #5 in CDX True Indie Charts and #72 in Country Mainstream Charts on CDX. “It’s Gettin’ There” is available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and more here.
MusicPosted by
KIX 105.7

Top 10 Country Artists of the 2010s

Country music has changed in some truly profound ways in the few short years since 2010. The genre's mainstream sound has become increasingly influenced by pop, rock and other styles of music, while a crop of dedicated traditionalists maintain the classic country sound. Now that the decade is ending, these...
MusicNorth Country Public Radio

Listen now: The Underscore Special, words and music of four North Country artists

Listen now: The Underscore Special, words and music of four North Country artists. It's The Underscore Special, mach II. A fun hour of music and conversation with four North Country artists. We've been using regional music duirng our programming here at NCPR since the summer of 2020. We check in with some of them to talk about work and life in the North Country.
Marion County, INWISH-TV

Country music artist Colin Hawk performs

We had some incredible live music in the studio today from country band Colin Hawk! They sang two songs, “Home” and “Take Back Time.”. Colin Hawk has been playing music for just under two years. They’ll be performing at the Heartstrings Country Music benefit on September 11 and 12 at...
Musicwtuz.com

Two Country Artist Announced by PAC

Mary Alice Reporting – Popular in the 1990s, two musical talents will be on a local stage in February for a 7:30 pm start time show. The Performing Arts Center at Kent Tuscarawas announced the inclusion of Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye presented by Big Time Entertainment. Kershaw is a...
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Chris Stapleton Tampa Concert Rewind

Chris Stapleton Tampa Concert Rewind! It was a great Thursday night out at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre for some country music. Chris Stapleton brought his “All American Road Show Tour” to Tampa Bay and brought musicians Kendell Marvell and Sheryl Crow with him to party!. See more photos from...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler gets mention in country artist Brad Paisley's latest song release

The state of Texas and several of its cities have often served as inspiration for country music artists, but this summer the city of Tyler joined the club. In Brad Paisley’s latest single, “City of Music,” the opening lyrics are “The karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas outgrew her little pond.”
Military995qyk.com

Brantley Gilbert Posts New Song Paying Tribute To Military

Brantley Gilbert just released a new song, which he posted to his Instagram. The song pays tribute to our military heroes. He wrote, “13 brave American heroes made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom this week. In hard times like this, I always find myself turning to music. I wrote this song a while back as a tribute to all of the folks we’ve lost, both overseas and in our own communities here at home. Wanted to share it with y’all in hopes it might resonate with someone who needs to hear it right now.”
Music995qyk.com

WATCH: Country Stars Perform On ‘CMT Giants: Charley Pride’

CMT honored Charley Pride on CMT Giants: Charley Pride with performances of some of his songs over the years performed by country stars. George Strait, Luke Combs and Darius Rucker are just a few of the country stars that performed. Check out some of the songs from CMT Giants: Charley...
Musicenergy941.com

Spotify Crowns Justin Bieber As Its Most Listened-To Artist

Justin Bieber has set a new all-time record on Spotify. He is the most streamed artist with 83.8 million monthly listeners. The Weeknd is second with 74.5 million. Ed Sheeran is third with 72.4 million. Dua Lipa is the most streamed female artist on Spotify.
Music995qyk.com

Elton John Collaborates With Country Artists On His Next Album

Elton John just announced the tracklist — and guestlist — for his next album, The Lockdown Sessions; a number of country artists from a few different generations are included. Jimmie Allen collaborates with Elton on “Beauty In The Bones,” Brandi Carlile is featured on “Simple Things” and the late Glen Campbell is featured on “I’m Not Gonna Miss You.” Additionally, Miley Cyrus and Elton collaborate on a previously released cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” which also features Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Music995qyk.com

Luke Combs Creates A New Vocal Booth After Home Damaged By Flood

Luke Combs has been hard at work on his third album release for Columbia Nashville, but as he shared on his Insta stories, he had a bit of a hiccup. Luke shared a video from his “man cave,” and while he didn’t go into great details, he did say that his home was damaged by the recent catastrophic flood that ran through Waverly, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy