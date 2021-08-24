LISTEN: Kenzie Wheeler DM’s With A Popular Country Artist

NASHVILLE, TN. – Traditional Country music singer/songwriter, Dave Wilbert, has released his new single, “It’s Gettin’ There,” to radio and all digital music platforms. The song was written by Patrick Jason Matthews and Jim Collins, produced by Grammy winning songwriter Kerry Kurt Phillips (George Jones, Joe Diffie and Tim McGraw) and recorded at County Q Productions. Wilbert has teamed up with GrassRoots Promotions to advance the song on radio charts. “It’s Gettin’ There” follows the success of his debut radio single, “It’s All Yours” which peaked at #37 on MusicRow Country Breakout Chart, reached the #5 in CDX True Indie Charts and #72 in Country Mainstream Charts on CDX. “It’s Gettin’ There” is available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and more here.
