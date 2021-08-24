LISTEN: Kenzie Wheeler DM’s With A Popular Country Artist

Kenzie Wheeler from “The Voice” is coming to The Dallas Bull. You’ve seen him on TV now he is ready to show Tampa Bay what made him a fan favorite!. Although he didn’t get the number one spot, Kenzie Wheeler got second place during this season of “The Voice”. Kenzie Wheeler worked really hard and we rooted him on all season long. Not only did he get love from the Tampa Bay area, but people all over the nation were also gushing over that mullet and amazing vocals. We are so happy for Kenzie Wheeler and are excited to see where his future leads. Now we’re looking forward to seeing him perform live on August 27th!