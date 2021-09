WZRD – Live & Learn. Legendary rapper and artist Kanye West is slated to perform his fourth and hopefully last “Donda” listening party Aug. 26 at Soldier Field. “Homecoming” is the perfect song to celebrate West coming back to Chicago to perform in the city he calls home. “Homecoming” is simply a classic; West’s wordplay and flow are energizing. Singer-songwriter Chris Martin provides an upbeat and instantly recognizable piano track with a sensational chorus. With additional lyrics centered around Chicago, it’s the perfect song to celebrate the Windy City.