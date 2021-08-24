Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Morrisons' pension trustees warn of risks from takeover

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KjtF_0bbH179A00

LONDON (Reuters) - A takeover of Morrisons by either of its two suitors could “materially weaken” the security of the supermarket’s pension schemes if no additional protection were agreed, the trustees said in a letter to the company published on Tuesday.

The British retailer is at the heart of a $9.5 billion bidding war between U.S. private equity groups Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and a consortium led by SoftBank owned Fortress Investment Group.

Last week it backed an offer from CD&R, although its shares jumped above the 285-pence-a-share bid, indicating the battle could have further to run.

The trustees of the retailer’s two pension schemes said that whilst the plans were currently in surplus, they remained dependent on the backing of Morrisons.

They said that support could be weakened by a private equity buyer, for example by a new owner securing additional debt on the supermarket’s assets, the related increased debt service burden and possible refinancing and restructuring.

Trustees chair Steve Southern said: “An offer for Morrisons structured along the lines of the current offers would, if successful, materially weaken the existing sponsor covenant supporting the pension schemes, unless appropriate additional support for the schemes is provided.

“We hope agreement can be reached as soon as possible on an additional security package that provides protection for members’ benefits.”

Morrisons said it placed significant emphasis on the responsibilities of an owner, including towards its pensions. It said it would work with all parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Debt Service#Pensions#Uk#British#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Cd R#Softbank#Fortress Investment Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Berlin Brands Group raises $700 mln as Bain takes stake

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Bain has taken a minority stake in Berlin Brands Group (BBG) as part of a $700 million financing deal, which means the German e-commerce company joins the ranks of “unicorn” start-ups valued at $1 billion or more. The Berlin-based company, which...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

As M&A activity reshapes the tax & accounting profession, private equity takes a hand

In early August, private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners announced it had made a strategic investment in EisnerAmper, a Top 20 accounting firm based in New York. EisnerAmper said this “significant capital infusion” will drive the firm’s “long-term growth initiatives, which include accelerating the evolution of service offerings, investing considerably in talent and technology, and strategically expanding via organic growth and targeted mergers and acquisitions.”
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Non-Standard Finance promotes CFO Gillespie to group CEO

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Jono Gillespie had been named chief executive officer with immediate effect. Gillespie takes over from previous boss John Van Kuffeler who stepped down from his role on Tuesday. A previous executive at Provident...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sustainable footwear maker Allbirds files for U.S. IPO

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Allbirds, a footwear maker backed by asset manager Franklin Templeton, said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the company looks to cash in on growing demand for sustainable products globally. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Businesskfgo.com

Footwear startup Allbirds touts ESG focus as it files for IPO

(Reuters) – Franklin Templeton-backed Allbirds said on Tuesday it has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, as the wool footwear maker looks to cash in on the growing global demand and investor interest for sustainable products. In the filing, Allbirds said it hopes to help pioneer a framework to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China Huarong flags new strategic investors after $16 bln loss

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management (2799.HK) sought on Monday to turn the page on a $16 billion annual loss, as its chairman said it was in talks with potential new strategic investors alongside a CITIC-led consortium. Wang Zhanfeng, on an earnings call,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's CIMB fintech business has raised $75 mln this year

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The fintech business of Malaysia’s CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has raised a total of $75 million in investments this year, including bringing in AIA Group as a fourth shareholder, the banking group’s chief executive said on Monday. Insurer AIA said last month it was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Centerbridge nears $2.3 bln deal for TPG's Medsol - Bloomberg News

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec (CPDQ) are nearing a deal to buy TPG-backed Medical Solutions for about $2.3 billion including debt, Bloomberg News reported late on Sunday. The deal for Medical Solutions, also known as...
BusinessShareCast

Blackstone reportedly mulling Interplex acquisition

Singapore-based technology and engineering company Interplex has found itself in the sights of investment management giant Blackstone, it was reported on Tuesday. According to Reuters, the Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)-owned company could see itself change hands in a deal with more than $1bn, although finalising the transaction could take several weeks.
RetailWNCY

Shares in UK chain Sainsbury’s jump 11% on report of buyout interest

(Reuters) – Shares in Sainsbury’s jumped 11% to a three-year high on Monday after a report over the weekend said private equity firms could launch bids worth more than 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Britain’s second-largest supermarket. Private equity firms, including New York-based Apollo Global Management, were circling Sainsbury’s,...
BusinessPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia’s planned takeover of Arm may be at risk

The planned purchase of Arm by Nvidia is causing some big concerns with the UK’s competition watchdog, potentially putting the acquisition at risk. The UK chip designer Arm might end up being bought by the US company Nvidia for £29 billion, but the Competition and Markets Authority (aka CMA) seems concerned that the new deal could “stifle innovation”, according to a report by the BBC.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

All eyes on Fortress after Morrisons agrees rival CD&R takeover

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Morrisons jumped above the level of an agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) on Friday, indicating a protracted bid battle for the British supermarket may yet have further to run. Late on Thursday, Morrisons said its...
Businessinvezz.com

Morrisons announces $9.54 takeover bid from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

British supermarket Morrisons (LON: MRW) has announced a $9.54 billion takeover bid from US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. With the agreement, the company dropped a recommendation of a lower bid from a Fortress Investment Group-led consortium. Morrisons valued at £9.7 billion. The UK supermarket began as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy