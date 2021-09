Wednesday could be one of the hottest days of the year so far in Victoria. A high of 97 degrees is forecast, and the heat index is expected to hit 110. Due to the heat, those working outside should drink plenty of water, wear loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks, according to a National Weather Service advisory. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, with car interiors capable of reaching "lethal temperatures" in minutes.