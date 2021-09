Rich with history and architectural details, this 19th-century Westchester County home will never go out of style — and it can be yours. Experience a blend of old and new as you step through the doors of the last remaining fragment of Pelham’s historic Dogwoods Estate. With architectural details including wide plank pegged hardwood floors, palladium windows, and 9½-foot ceilings, this renovated carriage house exquisitely combines the charm of 19th-century high society with a modern flair.