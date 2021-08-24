Frank Martin, Gamecocks get closer look at post prospect from NC

South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin put on a camp Saturday for some of the top players he and his staff are recruiting. Two big-men who came in were 6-foot-11 Christ Essandoko and 6-foot-10 Brandon White, both from Winston-Salem Christian in North Carolina. White reclassified from the 2022 class to 2023 and was offered by Gamecock assistant coach Will Bailey earlier in the summer. Bailey also has been recruiting Essandoko, who is a native of France, and waited for him to visit Saturday before extending an offer.