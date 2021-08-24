Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

A simple, summertime potato salad

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9vmj_0bbGzqEo00

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics.

This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together.

***

Ingredients …

3 1/2 cups (525g) red potatoes, chopped

1/4 cup (60ml) avocado oil mayo

1/3 cup (80ml) plain greek yogurt

2 each Large Eggs

1/2 cup (75g) yellow onion

1/2 cup (75g) celery

1/4 cup (38g) dill relish

1 each lemon, juiced

1/4 cup (60ml) olive oil

1 tsp (~1g) cumin

1/4 tsp (~1g) paprika

1/4 tsp (~1g) dried dill

1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste)

***

Directions …

Cut up red potatoes.

In a large pot, add water to boil. Add potatoes and boil until fork-tender.

To boil the eggs, heat a large pot of water to a boil. Place the room temperature eggs into the water gently with a slotted spoon. Let the eggs coo for 12 minutes. Retrieve the eggs and place them directly in a bowl of cold water. Allow them to cool completely, then peel the eggs under cold running water, allow the eggs to drain then chop them roughly.

Mix together mayo and greek yogurt. Add olive oil and lemon to mix. Add seasonings

Add mayo/yogurt sauce in with the potatoes.

Add remaining ingredients: dill relish, celery, onion. Enjoy!

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potato Salad#Potatoes#Summertime#Olive Oil#Food Drink#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RecipesTODAY.com

Dylan's Grandmother's Potato Salad

I’m very particular with potato salad — and by particular, I mean plain. I don’t like anything tangy in my potato salad. This is actually my grandmother’s recipe and I always loved when she or my mom would make it. It’s just nostalgic and delicious and now I make it all summer long!
Recipesthecountrycook.net

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SKILLET

Super easy and tasty, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet has all the fun flavors of the sandwich but without the bun!. I absolutely love Philly Cheesesteaks but sometimes we are not always in the mood for sandwiches. Naturally low carb and keto-friendly, this Philly Cheesesteak Skillet is a great option to satisfy those Philly cheesesteak cravings without all the bread. Mixed with peppers, cheese and beef, you really can't go wrong with this one. This is really an easy and tasty meal that the whole family will love. If you are looking for a tried-and-true 30 minute dinner to get onto your table during those busy weekdays, then you have to try my Philly Cheesesteak Skillet recipe.
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Pecan Pie Cobbler

If you love the sticky sweet texture of a pecan pie, but also enjoy the doughy goodness of a cobbler, you will swoon for this pecan pie cobbler. The dessert looks fancy, but it is extremely easy to make. Melt butter directly in a casserole dish and pour a simple batter on top. Then sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans. The magic happens when you pour boiling water all over the top. This seems strange, but don't worry. When you open the oven door once it's baked, all will be revealed.
Recipesrecipes.net

Breakfast Pie Recipe

Here’s another great addition to your list of easy breakfast pie recipes with pie crust. Filled with eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, sausages, and many other tasty ingredients in a flaky crust, this breakfast pie recipe has everything you would want in a morning meal. Serve this hearty meal with this spring mix salad that’s equally easy to make and fresh orange lemonade to give everyone an energy boost for the day.
Recipesnews9.com

Cowboy Soup

Brown the meat in a large soup pot with the onions. Drain off any excess grease and return the pot to the stovetop. Stir in the water and stock along with the mushrooms, pepper, and shredded carrot. Bring to a boil and stir in the barley and cook according to...
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Cool and Creamy Jello Pie

As a child of the 60’s and 70’s who grew up watching Scooby Doo, The Brady Bunch, The Ed Sullivan Show, and (my Nana’s weekly ritual that I dreaded) the Lawrence Welk Show on TV, I was all too familiar with that catchy jingle, “There’s Always Room for Jell-O.”. Jell-O...
Posted by
Gardening Soul

Baking Soda Uses – Here Are 5 Nifty Uses In The Garden

Gardening is one of the best physical activities you can do, as it comes with countless physical and mental health benefits. Moreover, fresh and home-grown produce is of much higher quality than the one we buy at a grocery store, and the taste is simply incomparable.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Reader's Digest

If You See Red Stuff on Your Lettuce, This Is What It Is

Summer is a season where people often grab cold food to eat. Some love a good cucumber soup or pasta salad, whereas others reach for watermelon pizza. If you’re short on time, one of the easiest cold meals to whip up is a good salad. It’s best to make your salad with fresh ingredients, so what happens when you reach into the refrigerator and find that you have red stuff on your lettuce? Don’t chuck out the whole head! Just romaine calm, because it’s an easy problem to fix. Something else you also shouldn’t throw away: spotted or bumpy eggs.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!

Comments / 0

Community Policy