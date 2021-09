The Detroit Pistons are a season removed from a transformational offseason in which they turned over nearly the entire roster in just a couple of days. It was a time of big changes and one that was long overdue after a malaise that lasted over a decade. Coming into this offseason, it was fair to wonder if there would be another reckoning of a similar dimension. After all, the Pistons won only 20 games last season, and another overhaul of sorts could have been in order.