Quarterback questions dominate NFL preseason; Bill Parcells addresses them all

By Armando Salguero
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameis Winston lit up the Jacksonville Jaguars on prime time Monday night, practically stamping himself as the New Orleans Saints new starting quarterback, despite coach Sean Payton’s refusal to publicly do so after the game. But Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Parcells believes the competition has already been decided.

