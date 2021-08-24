When Infrastructure Investments Go Wrong
Obsolescence isn’t the only problem when laying out significant infrastructure investment programs. | Zack Frank / Shutterstock. Richard White, professor of American History at Stanford University, documents the uneven history of U.S. infrastructure investments—a note of caution for anyone who imagines that large infrastructure investment programs like those approved during the first 1.5 years of the Covid-19 pandemic or the one currently under consideration in Congress can be a silver bullet for what's ailing the country.www.planetizen.com
Comments / 1