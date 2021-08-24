Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

When Infrastructure Investments Go Wrong

By James Brasuell
PLANetizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObsolescence isn’t the only problem when laying out significant infrastructure investment programs. | Zack Frank / Shutterstock. Richard White, professor of American History at Stanford University, documents the uneven history of U.S. infrastructure investments—a note of caution for anyone who imagines that large infrastructure investment programs like those approved during the first 1.5 years of the Covid-19 pandemic or the one currently under consideration in Congress can be a silver bullet for what's ailing the country.

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Railroads#Water Systems#Irrigation Systems#American History#Stanford University#Congress#Americans#Citizens#The U S Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Construction
Related
TrafficPLANetizen

Centering Non-Drivers Would Improve Infrastructure for All

A study from Disability Rights Washington that interviewed people with mobility challenges "found that respondents 'overwhelmingly' cited 'the poor condition or absence of sidewalks' as the biggest barrier to getting where they needed to go, followed closely by problems with curb cuts, crosswalks and intersections." Kea Wilson writes that the requests made by the study's respondents "closely resemble the demands of sustainable transportation advocates on the whole." These include "[f]requent and reliable fixed-route transit; zoning changes to make a range of accessible housing options abundant in well-connected neighborhoods; and a revamped planning processes to center the needs of non-drivers."
Congress & CourtsPLANetizen

Where Did the Federal Transit Funding Go?

As Congress finalized its infrastructure deal, writes Jeff Davis, the funding allocated to public transit shrank "from $85 billion (really $110 billion) in President Biden’s American Jobs Plan, down to $48.5 billion in the June bipartisan infrastructure 'framework,' to $39.2 billion in the final bipartisan infrastructure deal." In the June...
U.S. PoliticsWorld Bank Blogs

5 lessons for developing countries from the history of infrastructure investments in the United States

A historic infrastructure bill is winding its way through the U.S. legislative process, seeking to modernize the nation’s infrastructure while helping grow the economy and create jobs. It would help fund major upgrades for worn-down roads and bridges, modernize public transit, expand high-speed broadband, invest in clean water and lead pipe replacement, as well as expand clean energy, electric vehicle charging stations, and public transit to help fight climate change.
IndustryPosted by
Vice

The Infrastructure Bill Is Divorced From the Reality of Climate Change

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, two separate yet intertwined events took place that served as yet another reminder how discombobulating it can feel to live in a world with a rapidly changing climate and political leadership acting as if there is little they can or will do about it.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Record 2020 wind installations represented 42% of new power

The U.S. installed a record amount of wind-generating capacity last year, adding nearly 17,000 megawatts of power on land, according to an Energy Department report being released Monday. Wind energy’s share of total utility-scale generating capacity in the U.S. was only 11 per cent in 2020, behind natural gas at...
Real EstatePLANetizen

Watch: The Laws and Policies Driving Up the Cost of Housing

A Vox explainer video posted earlier this month documents the shortage of affordable housing in the United States. The premise of the video: that rent is more expensive, and homeownership is less attainable, in cities around the country—not just the usual expensive suspects, like San Francisco and New York City.
EnvironmentAmerican Progress

The Revenue-Raising Opportunity To Fund Climate and Conservation

Congress is poised to make sweeping investments to address climate change, level the economic playing field, and help the country build back better. The legislative vehicle to make this happen—reconciliation—also presents an opportunity to raise revenue through commonsense reforms that would force polluters, not taxpayers, to pay for cleaning up a legacy of toxic waste from drilling and mining on public lands. Importantly, this revenue could then be funneled into important programs that would help communities fight the climate and conservation crises.
Iowa StateDaily Iowan

Opinion | Price worth paying: Federal Infrastructure bill invests in Iowa

After months of negotiation, a substantial bipartisan infrastructure bill passed the Senate. While the bill must undergo a tough passage through the House of Representatives, this legislation is a victory for the Biden administration, and an important investment in creating a sustainable environment for Iowa and the country. In late...
Kenai, AKkdll.org

Econ 919 — Investing in infrastructure

Alaska’s senators joined most of their colleagues last week in voting for a massive infrastructure bill that would combine $550 billion in new spending, plus $1 trillion in previously approved spending, to update highways, salmon passageways and other facilities around the U.S. The bill still has to clear the House....
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens When Social Security Runs Out?

Millennials and those in younger generations have been hearing for their entire lives that Social Security won't make it until they retire. According to a recent announcement from the U.S. government, Social Security insolvency might happen sooner than initially planned. Article continues below advertisement. What happens when Social Security runs...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

Landlords, Investors Lining Up to Evict Non-Paying Tenants

"Wall Street financial analysts, speaking to corporate-owned apartment complexes in recent weeks, have pressed for answers on how investors can benefit from the expected wave of tenant evictions," reports Lee Fang. Fang writes earlier in the month, before the U.S. Supreme Court threw out both the federal and New York...
PoliticsWashington Post

It doesn’t look as if Gavin Newsom is leaving politics anytime soon

The four weeks from Oct. 7, 2003, to Nov. 4 of that year turn out to have a lot of significance 18 years later. On the first date, California Gov. Gray Davis lost a recall election, with voters choosing to oust him from office in favor of movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger. On the second date, a photogenic county supervisor in San Francisco emerged in first place in the city’s jungle primary for mayor. That was Gavin Newsom, who would go on to win the mayoralty and, years later, Davis’s old job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy