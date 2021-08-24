Cancel
Calculating Bus Stop Spacing for 43 U.S. Cities

By James Brasuell
PLANetizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe journal Findings (née Transport Findings) this week published research by Ayush Pandey, Lewis Lehe, and Dana Monzer that quantifies bus stop spacing in U.S. cities. The research, available online, features a database of bus stop spacings for 43 U.S. cities, weighting each spacing by the number of times a bus traverses the distance. Of the cities evaluated in the study, Las Vegas' Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) has the widest mean spacing (482 m) and Philadelphia's Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) the narrowest (214 m).

