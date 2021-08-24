It's never to early to plan for fall

This time of the year can usually bring some mixed emotions to gardeners.

I think it is fair to say we would rather be outside, and the thought of cold temperatures and less daylight has many of us wanting to stop time. On the other hand, if garden pests like wildlife, weeds, diseases, and insects are winning the war, you might be ready to throw your hands up and begin planning for 2022.

While the future may look bright, and it is so much fun to plan, there is plenty to do this season.

Don’t let the weeds win!

While weeding can be an around the clock and season long task when it comes to gardening, don’t give up quite yet. Managing weeds, especially before they flower, or more importantly before they set and ultimately distribute seeds, is important. Those lambsquarters, ragweeds and grasses aren’t just problematic this season; they’ll soon be dispersing seeds that will turn into the problematic plants for years to come. Stay on top of the unwanted plants and become a weed warrior. It is also fun to give your self a title!

And remember, as temperatures cool, our winter annuals will germinate and can be addressed in 2021, before they flower and set seed next year.

Discard diseased plants properly

There are so many diseases out there. Some more serious than others. If you have a compost pile and it is the recipient of those fungus-filled foliage and other plant parts, be sure that your pile is heating up to proper temperatures to kill the pathogens that you want to rid your garden and landscape of. Temperatures between 120 and 150F kill most weed seeds and pathogens, but do not kill beneficial fungi like mycorrhizae.

If you are a “casual composter” whose pile or piles aren’t as active or hot, you may want to steer clear of incorporating some of the diseased materials in your pile, as it could be spread into your garden as you incorporate the compost to increase the health of your soil in the future.

Fall is the time for planting

As autumn approaches, temperatures usually drop and moisture levels increase, although we have had a good share of rain this summer. Many people plant mums, ornamental cabbage, pansies, and other plants to bring a splash of color and texture to the garden before it is covered with a blanket of the white stuff. Others plant bulbs, corms, and rhizomes for anticipated color next spring and summer. Many trees and shrubs can be planted successfully in the late summer and fall too. And of course, a couple weeks ago we talked about lawns and fall being the optimal season for renovation and seeding.

If you are a fruit and veggie gardener, there is still time for that fall garden. Beets, radishes, carrots, spinach, peas, and kale are just a few that can be planted now. Be sure to read the packet and find the days to harvest. Season extenders like row covers and low tunnels may be a perfect addition to keep the harvest happening well into the winter.

Should they stay or should they go?

For many years I would let the annuals and perennials stand, after the frost and even into the winter. My reason? There was always something else to do.

Early in my career, I would teach opposite of my own practices to get out in the garden and do a good fall clean-up, reasoning that gardeners should remove the pesky weed seeds and diseased plants. But let’s talk insects. Many insects overwinter in hollow stems or on actual twigs and branches. Some simply are in the soil or among the fallen leaves. Sometimes standing stems can be a source of food for wildlife – like those seeds of many of our wanted garden plants.

For those reasons, we have modified our fall garden clean up recommendations. Surely if you have a reoccurring pest problem, it is best to address it in the fall. But if your plants don’t have those issues, let them stand as habitat for critters, and protect the soil from possible erosion over the winter. If you are a neat and tidy gardener and must do some sort of fall clean up, consider not cutting plants totally down to the ground, but leaving places for the insects to call home this winter and early spring. You can maintain a cleaner look, but still help our six-legged friends.

If you have gardening questions, please let me know. Reminder that OSU Extension in Lucas County has a Horticulture Hotline from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, where Master Gardener Volunteers will take your questions, research answers, and provide recommendations. You can call the hotline at 419-578-6783, or stop by the office at 5403 Elmer Drive, Toledo, at the Toledo Botanical Garden. The office is in the administration building, between the rose garden and the inclusion garden.

Amy Stone is an extension educator with the Ohio State Extension — Lucas County, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Contact her at: stone.91@osu.edu .