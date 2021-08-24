Walmart Launches Last-Mile Delivery Service
Walmart launched Walmart GoLocal, a white-label delivery service that executes delivery capabilities at scale. “In an era where customers have come to expect speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider that understands a merchant’s needs,” says John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “Walmart has spent years building and scaling commerce capabilities that support our network of more than 4,700 stores, and we look forward to helping other businesses have access to the same reliable, quality and low-cost services.”www.foodlogistics.com
Comments / 0