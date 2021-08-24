Walmart Launches Last-Mile Delivery Service

The benefits for the consumer of using smart carts are obvious — by offering cashier-free checkout, they remove one of the main pain points of grocery shopping. From Amazon’s Dash Carts at the mega-retailer’s grocery stores and Kroger’s KroGo carts to the Foodstuffs chain’s SmartCarts in New Zealand and the Sobeys Smart Cart in Canada, retailers have been taking the opportunity over the last couple years to provide their shoppers with this frictionless option. It is not only the shopper, however, who benefits from using these carts — the grocer also benefits from the marketing and data-retrieving opportunities that these digitized carts provide.