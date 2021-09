While his steakhouses were named after the Lonestar State, the late Kent Taylor called Louisville home. A Ballard High School grad, the Texas Roadhouse founder spent years working for different restaurant chains across the country from Colorado to North Carolina, trying to work his way up the corporate ladder to share some of his innovative ideas. When that didn't work — and he was at risk of losing his job as an area manager at KFC — Taylor decided to give one of his own dreamed-up concepts one last shot.