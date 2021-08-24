Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

ReImagineCVA: “I’ve got to be connected!”

By ReImagineCVA
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 8 days ago
Libby Edwards-Allbaugh is a busy woman. The founder and owner of The Tax Ladies, Inc., a bookkeeping and tax preparation firm, Libby also Chairs Women United in Philanthropy, serves as Treasurer for the Black Women of Central Virginia, Treasurer for the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline , and serves on the Boards of the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation and the Black Empowerment Coalition- all while running a very successful business. She is very committed to making the Greater Charlottesville community a better and more equitable place- and having an easy way to make community connections makes that work easier.

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

