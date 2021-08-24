Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.22 Now Live for Assasssin’s Creed Crossover Update 5.5

By Alex Co
mp1st.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has rolled out the Watch Dogs Legion update 1.22 August 24 patch for the game, which brings the Assasssin’s Creed crossover content! This is called Update 5.5 by the devs, and includes new content for both single-player, and multiplayer. Watch Dogs Legion Update 1.22 | Watch Dogs Legion Update...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Guns#Albion Checkpoints#Tea Time#Invasion#Invaders#Watch Dogs Legion#Pvp#Goblin#Lmg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected. The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video GamesNME

‘Fallout 4’ mod adds grab based attacks for players and enemies

A mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4 adds grab attacks that players can use for flair or tactics. The mod was posted on Nexus Mods by user Elzee and adds over 80 grab attacks. PCGamesN spotted the mod which “changes all human killmoves to normal combat skills, including all weapons and H2H”. All non-kill moves have also been updated.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Toy Soldiers HD launches for Switch in September, new trailer

Accelerate Games today announced the final release date for Toy Soldiers HD. The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade title is slated for September 9 on Switch. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Originally released in 2010, the new updated version of the hit indie...
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Conan Exiles Massive August 19 Update Now Live

Conan Exiles, the survival game by Funcom, received its major August 19 update. Part of this update was previously live on the Test Build, which the developer has released on the main build. It added new content including four weapon recipes, a small animal pen, and more. Several dozen bugs have been addressed as well. You can read about the added content below:
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 End Date: When does it finish?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are about to head into Season 5. With progress across both games now being synced up, all Call of Duty fans are excited to check out the new content drop, start the next Battle Pass, and aim for higher prestige levels. However, seasons don’t last forever and there has to be an end time. Here’s the need-to-know info on the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 5 end date.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Godfall Out Now on PS4, Fire and Darkness Expansion Also Available

After launching for PS5 last year, Counterplay Games’ Godfall is now available on PS4. Those who purchase the previous-gen version, whether it’s the Deluxe Edition ($60) or Ascended Edition ($70) can upgrade for free to the PS5 version. Matchmaking is also available in beta form and allows for players on both consoles to party up.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Apex Legends tease new weapon in the latest dev stream for Season 10

Apex Legends Season 10 has been a success so far and it seems players have even more to look forward to in the future, as the devs tease a new weapon for an upcoming season. Apex Legends Season 10 has brought players loads of new content to indulge in, with a brand new battle pass, a huge update on World’s Edge, and of course, a new Legend, Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale is constantly growing.
Video Gamesfictiontalk.com

PUBG is Free for an Entire Week Starting Today

If you somehow made it all this time without playing the hit FPS that jumpstarted the battle royale craze back in 2017, now’s your chance to change that. The recently rebranded PUBG: Battlegrounds (yes, really, that’s its new name) is currently free to play on Steam and will continue to remain as such for an entire week. Downloading the game during the Free Play Week will give you full access to everything PUBG has to offer, including some limited-time rewards.
Video Gamespsu.com

Rocket League PS5 Enhancement Update Now Live

Rocket League is getting quite the large update today for PS5 players, with a 4K mode now featured and a 120 fps mode along some brand new Ratchet & Clank inspired car decals and toppers. Developer Psyonix announced the update went live earlier today after announcing it just yesterday. You...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Tormented Souls Gets A Spooky New Trailer, Switch Date Still 'TBC'

The new trailer above is one of the longest looks yet; it's actually confirming release dates later this month for Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nevertheless the Switch does still have a release window of 'TBC', while the press release says it's 'coming soon'. A limited retail edition also has 'Q3' as a loose release window.
Video GamesIGN

Tails of Iron - Official Gameplay Trailer

Here's a look at some of the brutal boss fights that await in upcoming indie RPG, Tails of Iron. Created by Odd Bug Studio, Tails of Iron takes players on a dangerous quest across a deceptively charming hand-drawn world. Following the invasion of a deadly Frog Clan, Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, is challenged with protecting his crumbling kingdom. In this new gameplay trailer, we get a look at the game's amphibious bosses, including the lance-touting Lans Alot, and the flesh-feasting Bloki Magu. Players will need to take note of their foes' attack patterns and weaknesses to successfully defeat them. Taking advantage of Tails of Iron's soulslike combat with perfectly timed parries, dodges, and attacks will pave your way to victory. Tails of Iron releases on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Carrion Lunges onto PS4 Later This Year

Gorge on your victims in this reverse-horror. Phobia Game Studio has finally announced that the gory side-scroller adventure Carrion will be crash-landing onto the PlayStation 4 later this year – when exactly? We aren’t sure but I’m still excited. If you have an interest in being a fleshy blob of...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Can You Play Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead Offline or in Single Player?

Wondering if you can play Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead offline or in single player mode? Here’s what you need to know. Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead is here. No, we’ve not got our movies and games mixed up, Legion of the Dead is a new mode that, having started life as a PC alpha, has been added to all versions of Watch Dogs: Legion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy