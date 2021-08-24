Cancel
The Rise of the Hybrid Shopper: How COVID-19 Shaped 2021 Grocery Trends

By Barbara Connors
foodlogistics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe arrival of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2020 drove an unprecedented rate of change in the grocery industry. Shopper behavior and sentiment shifted from one week to the next and continues to evolve as we edge closer to a post-pandemic “new normal.” Behavioral analytics and consumer research by 84.51° between March 2020 and July 2021 revealed emerging shopper trends around safety, health, finances and sustainability and exposes key insights about the industry’s future—in particular, the rise of the hybrid shopper and the importance of responding with an omnichannel strategy.

Grocery delivery was once seen as a luxury service for a niche group of wealthy suburban shoppers who could afford the convenience of having a few bags of produce and pasta left on their doorstep. But a year and a half after stay-at-home orders kept much of the country working from home, grocery delivery has exploded into mainstream shopping — and it’s likely here to stay, according to industry analysts.

