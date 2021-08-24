The Rise of the Hybrid Shopper: How COVID-19 Shaped 2021 Grocery Trends
The arrival of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in early 2020 drove an unprecedented rate of change in the grocery industry. Shopper behavior and sentiment shifted from one week to the next and continues to evolve as we edge closer to a post-pandemic “new normal.” Behavioral analytics and consumer research by 84.51° between March 2020 and July 2021 revealed emerging shopper trends around safety, health, finances and sustainability and exposes key insights about the industry’s future—in particular, the rise of the hybrid shopper and the importance of responding with an omnichannel strategy.www.foodlogistics.com
