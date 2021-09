Nick Foles Trade Rumors are HOT this Monday morning as Albert Breer reports that the Chicago Bears “will listen” to trade offers for Foles. Today’s Bears rumors are made possible by Magic Spoon. Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears and try all of their healthy and tasty cereal! Breer also suspects that Foles will get finally say on any trade offers Da Bears receive. Trading Foles saves Chicago $4 million in salary cap space. Bears Now host Harrison Graham brings you the latest Chicago Bears rumors & news on today’s video. Chicago Bears news & rumors continue with the latest on the Bears QB situation between Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.