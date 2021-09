Geddes, N.Y. — For a few hours on Tuesday, it felt like autumn at the State Fair, with the temps hovering in the low- to mid-70s. That might explain why the attendance crept above 40,000 on a weekday. It was the perfect day to roam the grounds and feed the animals in the petting zoo. The menu of the day for the zebra and the giraffe was carrots ($2 per bag). The rest of us were free to explore all kinds of other junk food.