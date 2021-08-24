Everson Griffen Is Sorry for Calling Kirk Cousins ‘Ass’

Everson Griffen is back with the Vikings. Whether all his teammates are happy to have him back remains to be seen. Griffen was a key member of the Minnesota defense from 2010–19, averaging 7.5 sacks per season and making the Pro Bowl four times. After his most recent Pro Bowl season, in 2019, he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. He didn’t make much of an impact in Dallas and got traded to the Lions, where he faced the Vikings in the final game of the season.