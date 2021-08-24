Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Letter: Congress must fix payment marketplace

Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor far too long, Visa and Mastercard have had a monopoly over the credit card payment industry. When you check out at a retailer using a card, the retailer is charged a “swipe fee” that is supposed to be used to cover the cost of processing the transaction. Swipe fees are fixed by Visa and Mastercard on behalf of the banks across the nation. There is no market competition or incentive to keep swipe fees low, particularly because these fees are hidden from you, the customers.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Card#Credit Card#Payment Processing#Mastercard#Visa#The Nilson Report#North Dakotans#Farmers Union Oil#Berthold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payment Not Coming In These Circumstances

Many Americans have been eager for the possibility of another stimulus check from the government as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to drive a surge in cases and fears of potential forced shutdowns once again. However, unless they already knew of certain payments coming from other federal aid programs or state aid, those who think they’re getting more money could be in for a rude awakening, as a rise in scams regarding stimulus checks have been leading many on.
Economyfinance-commerce.com

Federal Trade Commission Takes New Approach to Economic Regulation

To readers: Sponsored columns consist of paid content from companies and organizations that have information and opinions to share with the business community. They do not represent the views of Minnesota Lawyer. Columns are accepted on a variety of topics and are subject to approval by Minnesota Lawyer management. To contribute contact Bill Gaier at 612-584-1537.
Personal Financebloomberglaw.com

Taxpayers Get Answers on 45Q Questions With IRS Guidance

The Internal Revenue Service released helpful guidance in Revenue Ruling 2021-13, regarding the scope of carbon capture equipment and the requirement that a taxpayer own the carbon capture equipment to qualify for carbon sequestration credits under Internal Revenue Code Section 45Q . Specifically, the revenue ruling provides guidance on three...
Income Taxhngn.com

New $1.400 Stimulus Checks: Who Are Eligible to Receive the Payments?

The American Rescue Plan distributed hundreds of millions of dollars to residents in the United States who suffered through the coronavirus pandemic's economic effects and gave away $1,400 stimulus checks to eligible families, but how do you know if you can receive the same payments?. The stimulus payments also gave...
Income Taxnbc25news.com

Here's who will get $1,000 in stimulus money before the end of the year

WBFF) — There's a lot more stimulus money coming for some families before the end of the year. The American Rescue Plan sent direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans - that was after Congress approved two other payments. Unemployment payments were expended — most recently, by $300. It also put money in peoples' pockets with a series of changes to tax credits.
Personal FinanceFingerLakes1

IRS faces historic backlog: Explaining refunds, credits, stimulus payments, and direct deposits

The Internal Revenue Service is a mess right now. Not because of any insidious plot to keep money away from Americans who filed their taxes on-time or are eligible for tax credits, but because the IRS has been handling distributing payments throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Several rounds of stimulus checks, advances on tax credits like the Child Tax Credit – being made in monthly payments, as well as processing 2020 tax returns has created an historic backlog.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
EconomyPosted by
Hutch Post

IRS accepting applicants for the Compliance Assurance Process for 2022

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today the opening of the application period for the 2022 Compliance Assurance Process (CAP) program. The application period runs September 1 to November 1, 2021. The IRS will inform applicants if they're accepted into the program in February 2022. Launched in 2005, CAP...
EconomyHousing Wire

How a noncompete ban would impact the mortgage industry

On July 9, President Joe Biden ordered the Federal Trade Commission to fully ban or limit an employer’s use of noncompetes. If such a rule is implemented, industry veterans and labor attorneys say it could change how the mortgage industry recruits and retains talent over the next decade and beyond.
Income TaxAugusta Free Press

Biggest, most profitable corporations avoid federal taxes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Angus King (I-Maine) and Congressman Don Beyer (D-Va.) announced legislation to ensure America’s largest corporations pay their fair share and prevent them from paying nothing in federal taxes. The Real Corporate Profits Tax Act of 2021...
Personal Financebloomberglaw.com

Banks Brace for Overdraft Scrutiny From Biden’s Bank Regulators

CFPB, OCC other regulators expected to set industry standards. Federal regulators are expected to take steps in the coming months to curtail overdraft fees even after several larger banks have voluntarily reined in their practices. Overdraft fees were in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s crosshairs during the Obama administration and...
U.S. PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Big money in politics must be removed

Both Republican and Democratic presidents and members of Congress are completely responsible for the actions of our government over the past 20 years in Afghanistan. These officials have been elected via our political system, which is corrupted by the big money of the large corporations and wealthy elite. The corporations that make weapons of war are among the largest donors to election campaigns. The elected persons respond primarily to the big money donors who fund their election campaigns. This leads to financial and human disasters like the Afghan war.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens When Social Security Runs Out?

Millennials and those in younger generations have been hearing for their entire lives that Social Security won't make it until they retire. According to a recent announcement from the U.S. government, Social Security insolvency might happen sooner than initially planned. Article continues below advertisement. What happens when Social Security runs...
Income Taxnbc24.com

New stimulus checks arrive this week... here's how much you'll get

WBFF) — Many Americans are about to get another stimulus payment from the IRS. Those payments are scheduled to arrive in bank accounts and mailboxes Friday, August 13. This is the second of what will be six payments from the federal government. This is more of the federal child tax credit that was expanded with the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy