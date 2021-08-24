Letter: Congress must fix payment marketplace

For far too long, Visa and Mastercard have had a monopoly over the credit card payment industry. When you check out at a retailer using a card, the retailer is charged a “swipe fee” that is supposed to be used to cover the cost of processing the transaction. Swipe fees are fixed by Visa and Mastercard on behalf of the banks across the nation. There is no market competition or incentive to keep swipe fees low, particularly because these fees are hidden from you, the customers.