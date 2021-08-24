Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

‘It’s time’ for more vaccine mandates

By SARAH OWERMOHLE, ADAM CANCRYN
POLITICO
 8 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse will not publish Monday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 6. We'll return to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Pharma#The White House#Kaiser Family Foundation#Americans#Usa Today#Republican#Veterans Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Vietnam
Related
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

The keys to ending anti-vaccine madness: Fear and the law

After millions of dollars spent on public health awareness, endless pleas from elected officials and a slew of incentives (from free doughnuts to cash), it turns out that appealing to reason only goes so far. For months, the share of “vaccine-hesitant” or anti-vaccine Americans hardly budged. In June, a Kaiser...
PharmaceuticalsJacksonville Journal Courier

More people are getting vaccinated after FDA approval

The U.S. is seeing an increase in first coronavirus vaccine shots, White House officials said in a briefing on Tuesday. The delta variant is driving cases up across the nation and the increase in vaccines could mean a decrease in vaccine skepticism. "We’ve accelerated the pace of first shots," White...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
IndustryPOLITICO

Vaccine makers push for boosters

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Prescription Pulse will not publish from Monday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 6. We'll be back on Tuesday, Sept. 7. — Vaccine makers trot out push for booster shots of their Covid-19 vaccines, ahead of an ACIP meeting Monday. — The Congressional Budget Office takes another look at...
EducationTimes Union

Viewpoint: Vaccine mandates are legal, normal and necessary

The following editorial appeared in the New York Daily News:. Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who fancies herself a stickler for rights of personal conscience, let stand Indiana University’s mandate requiring students be vaccinated against COVID, a sign that those straining to make principled objections to school- or employer-based immunization requirements have no legal legs to stand on. Leaders across the country must now follow the playbook of Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and leading CEOs: Demand that eligible students and workers, especially those in public-facing jobs, get the jab.
IndustryWALA-TV FOX10

Vaccine mandates for workers could become the new normal

A growing number of major companies are exploring vaccine mandates for their employees as the Delta variant continues to spread through America and around the world. The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobbying group chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, has surveyed member companies on their vaccine requirement plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Union head indicates teachers may drop opposition to vaccine mandate

Randi Weingarten, head of the powerful American Federation of Teachers, expressed her strongest support to date for mandatory vaccination of educators, saying Sunday that she would urge her union’s leadership to reconsider its position against vaccine mandates. “It’s not a new thing to have immunizations in schools,” Weingarten told Chuck...
PharmaceuticalsVoice of America

Why Some Libertarians Support Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON - The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing proponents of America’s libertarian movement to question just what their philosophy demands of them. Many libertarians, who champion individual freedom and are generally skeptical of government authority, have been outspoken in denouncing vaccine mandates and social distancing measures as an unwarranted intrusion on personal liberty.
PharmaceuticalsTimes-News

Time has come for vaccine mandates in North Carolina: Elon professor

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced that Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19 has cleared rigorous safety standards required for full authorization. The announcement reinforces what has been clear for months: Anti-COVID vaccines, which have saved an estimated 300,000 lives in the United States, dramatically lower the risk of hospitalization or death for vaccinated people, while helping to protect others around them.
HealthWashington Examiner

McAuliffe asks employers to mandate vaccines to 'make life difficult' for unvaccinated

Former Virginia governor and Democratic nominee for the 2021 gubernatorial election Terry McAuliffe said Monday that employers should mandate vaccines, just days after he said he wanted mandates to "make life difficult" for unvaccinated people. McAuliffe spoke at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society on Aug. 16, saying, "I...
Minnesota Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Minnesota health officials decry COVID vaccine misinformation

Minnesota health officials are attempting to dispel misinformation about the COVID vaccine as some political figures continue to raise concerns and more than one million adults statewide remain unvaccinated. "The problem with this is that for susceptible people, they're being misled and harmed," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine immunology...
HealthPOLITICO

Lobbyists press to pull back Medicare ambitions

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse will not publish from Monday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 6. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy