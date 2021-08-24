‘It’s time’ for more vaccine mandates

The following editorial appeared in the New York Daily News:. Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who fancies herself a stickler for rights of personal conscience, let stand Indiana University’s mandate requiring students be vaccinated against COVID, a sign that those straining to make principled objections to school- or employer-based immunization requirements have no legal legs to stand on. Leaders across the country must now follow the playbook of Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and leading CEOs: Demand that eligible students and workers, especially those in public-facing jobs, get the jab.