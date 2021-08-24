1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Has Brute Style And Strength

This truck proves that pickups can be collectibles!

Introduced for the first time in the 1960s, the C/K series of Chevy trucks made by General Motors is one of the most popular pickups ever made, certainly in terms of GM. The model line put a target right on the back of the Ford F-Series trucks, and this has kept a healthy feud going for decades now.

When the second generation of the C/K series truck rolled around, the Chevy truck earned the title of being the ‘action line’ generation at GM. It carried over some elements from the first generation, but also came with improvements to up the capability and versatility as a multi-purpose truck, since the days of trucks being dedicated farm vehicles only were fading.

This example is powered by a Chevy Small Block 350 cubic inch engine, that’s backed by an automatic transmission. It has factory a/c, power disc brakes, power steering, a factory tach, bucket seats, and cowl induction.

