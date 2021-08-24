Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

1970 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Has Brute Style And Strength

By John Puckett
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxvCn_0bbGtN0f00

This truck proves that pickups can be collectibles!

Introduced for the first time in the 1960s, the C/K series of Chevy trucks made by General Motors is one of the most popular pickups ever made, certainly in terms of GM. The model line put a target right on the back of the Ford F-Series trucks, and this has kept a healthy feud going for decades now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BbJXW_0bbGtN0f00

When the second generation of the C/K series truck rolled around, the Chevy truck earned the title of being the ‘action line’ generation at GM. It carried over some elements from the first generation, but also came with improvements to up the capability and versatility as a multi-purpose truck, since the days of trucks being dedicated farm vehicles only were fading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MuhmU_0bbGtN0f00

This example is powered by a Chevy Small Block 350 cubic inch engine, that’s backed by an automatic transmission. It has factory a/c, power disc brakes, power steering, a factory tach, bucket seats, and cowl induction.

Whether you are a first-time auction-goer or a seasoned auction pro, Lucky Collector Car Auctions are designed to be a fun experience for all participants. Break out your bidding cards, ladies and gentlemen… There are always plenty of vehicles to choose from at Lucky Collector Car Auctions! There are sports cars, muscle cars, exotic cars, true classics, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and some automobilia, as well as some really unusual rarities. You may be hunting for another collector car, or perhaps you are a first-timer waiting to “fall in love” with your first collector car, we know that you won’t want to miss out on the auction action! Preview the lot listings ahead of time, and pick out a new old car!

Please feel free to contact us at 1-888-672-0020 or info@luckyoldcar.com.

Comments / 0

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Auction#Sports Cars#Exotic Cars#C K Series#Chevy#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a 1953 Corvette Worth?

The Chevy Corvette holds a special place in the history and lore of American sports cars. And though many cars of the past are no longer produced, the Corvette has endured and continues to evolve. The birth of an American icon. The Corvette began as Chevrolet’s entry into the arena...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There Is No Other Corvette Like This In The World

Chevrolet has never offered the Corvette as a practical shooting brake. If you need more luggage space, Callaway will extend the rear of any C7 Corvette Coupe and convert it into a stylish shooting brake it calls the AeroWagen. If, however, you prefer the vintage styling of the C3 Corvette, a customized 1973 Chevrolet Corvette shooting brake is currently for sale on Craigslist. This isn't a kit car either; it's a true one-of-a-kind C3 Corvette shooting brake.
CarsPosted by
B102.7

Buick and Chevrolet Recall 34,000 Vehicles

A potential suspension problem caused by too much corrosion protection in cars sold in states known for their harsh winter driving conditions is behind the latest batch of vehicle recalls. According to Consumer Reports, General Motors is recalling about 34,000 vehicles because of a possible issue with the rear toe...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado Duramax Diesel May Have 1 Massive Problem

There is a possible issue floating around about the Chevy Silverado Duramax diesel engine. It may take a long time to crank or not crank at all. But is this problem related to the Chevy Silverado or 3.0-liter Duramax engine? Also, is it a severe problem?. The Chevy Silverado 3.0-liter...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Window Sticker Reveals EcoBoost MPG With Tow Pack

Ford revealed the Maverick earlier this summer, and one of its standout features was its 40-miles-per-gallon highway rating. That’s achievable with the hybrid powertrain, though fuel economy details about the other engine remained elusive until now. A new MaverickTruckClub.com post reveals a window sticker of a 2022 Maverick equipped with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost and the 4,000-pound (1,814-kilogram) tow package that shows its fuel economy rating.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Top Fastest Muscle Cars of All Time

We’ve seen powerful and iconic muscle cars throughout the decades, like the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. The Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were also two of the first muscle cars on the scene, now even brawnier thanks to Hellcat engines. Stellantis is even taking muscle cars into the EV era with the Dodge Muscle.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Classic Cars That Are Making a Comeback

Even if you don’t quite consider yourself to be a gear head, you likely still have an appreciation for classic cars. Most consumers feel some nostalgia reminiscing about their childhood road trips in the family wagon or remembering the beefy engine sound of Dad’s old muscle car. It’s that nostalgia that automakers are counting on to drive car sales today. Many classic cars are making a comeback with new styles, better technology, and innovative safety features. However, they still represent the old-fashioned brands that consumers loved years ago.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 Chevy 3800 Pickup Truck Is A Hero Of An Era

Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck. In 1918, two important things happened - Chevrolet became a part of General Motors, and the first Chevy pickup trucks arrived on the scene. They first made their appearance was based on a passenger car frame on steroids, and very quickly evolved. The first truck with cab came in 1927, with the extremely popular 3100 coming in 1946, and the Chevy 3600 and Chevy 3800 pickups joining and the 3000 series ending in 1959. When the series ended, people were in love with the Chevy 3000s, and this wonderful example of the 1957 Chevy 3800 pickup truck could be your memento of the era.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

1,283-HP Chevy Diesel Rat Rod Truck Runs 8s and Is Still Street Legal

When you've got a 76-year-old truck lying around, you make the most of it. Old trucks should never die—they should just be repurposed. Everyone ought to do their part in keeping them from the scrap heap, especially if you're capable of building something like this 1945 Chevy drag truck named Burnie. The world needs more eight-second trucks, preferably with parachutes on the back.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Check Out This Crazy C3 Corvette Wagon For Sale

The Chevy Corvette is without a doubt one of the finest performance machines to ever ply the blacktop, but some owners simply need more practicality from their ride. As such, some customizers have taken to reshaping America’s sports car with a new wagon or shooting brake body style, just like the crazy C3 Corvette wagon featured here.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Chevy Chevelle SS 454 Is The Muscle Car King

Carlisle is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 454 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the 454 cubic inch LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Recreation For Sale: Video

The 1964 Ford Thunderbolt was Ford’s answer to the 1963 Chevy Impala Z-11 with its W-head 427 Big Block, and MOPAR’s Stage III Max Wedge engines. But even with its 600 horsepower race trim 427, the Ford Galaxie couldn’t trim enough weight to remain competitive in the NHRA Super Stock class.
CarsCarscoops

Vampires Beware, This Ford F-250 Owner Is Coming For You

Adding extra lights to the front of a vehicle is nothing new. However, the owner of this first-generation Ford F-250 took it to another level by installing a bunch of LED bars and spotlights on the front end of their truck. The result looks more like stadium lighting and less...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

The Hellcat, one of Dodge's most potent creations. With 707 hard-hitting horses being produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 this car was built for speed. Having been born for drag strip domination, the Hellcat is essentially the perfect machine for straight-line speed. If this is complemented by a driver who knows what he's doing, the Dodge Hellcat could be the perfect speed demon. Another of America’s favorite performance cars is the Ford Mustang. This pioneer of performance was the world's first pony car and, while it may not have been very fast in the beginning, it has now become one of the United States best selling performance vehicles.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Why Does The Chevy Corvette Have Diesel Warning Lights On Its Dash?

It's not unusual to see cars sharing parts, especially when those cars fall under the GM umbrella. The company is so hell-bent on saving costs, that it plans to have just four platforms by 2025, and you can bet your last buck that there are a mass of parts shared between models that we are completely unaware of. A recent example of parts-sharing has the internet in stitches, and has left Corvette C8 owners scratching their heads: the C8 has a diesel glow plug light on its dashboard, and we highly doubt it's because Chevy is planning to introduce a diesel engine to the Corvette anytime soon.
Carsgmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy