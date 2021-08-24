Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota DNR releases details on mandatory testing in chronic wasting disease zones this season

By Pioneer Staff Report
Brainerd Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Chronic wasting disease testing for deer harvested in certain deer permit areas in Minnesota will once again be mandatory for specified weekends of the 2021 deer hunting season. This year hunters will also find additional deer permit areas have been added to disease zones due to detections of CWD in both wild and farmed deer in the past year, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

