Saint Leo University Ready to Welcome First Class of Pre-Nursing Students
Dr. Kathleen Van Eerden, dean of the College of Health Professions, and three dozen students will be making Saint Leo University history next week. The cohort of women and men comprise the first class of pre-nursing students in Saint Leo history. These students are starting on a pathway to graduate in four years with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, pass the national licensing exam, and be welcomed into the employment market as registered nurses.www.saintleo.edu
