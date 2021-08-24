Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Late-summer glories reign at Mill Pond Garden Sept. 5

Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate summer is the garden’s moment of maturity and greatest beauty for annuals, many perennials and large tropical foliage plants, a lush jungle for enjoyment. Mill Pond Garden will celebrate late-summer garden glories for the Cape Region on its open day from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5.

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Design#Summer Garden#Flower Garden#Botanical Garden#Dew#Caladium#Cordyline Red Star#Lesco#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Plant garlic cloves in your garden this September

For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden. The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount of competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic. I was not discouraged....
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

These colorful flowers lure hummingbirds to the garden

There are few experiences in a garden that offer us the excitement of discovery like a hummingbird darting from flower to flower. But it’s not a matter of chance that you find these flying jewels in your landscape. They are after your nectar, whether natural or supplemental, but there are many other components that can draw them in.
GardeningNew Haven Register

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
GardeningPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

September means it’s time to get ready for fall planting

If we’re lucky we’ll get at least a few cooler days in September, perfect for weeding, cutting back and dividing perennials, preparing beds for new plants, starting seeds for fall vegetable crops and generally tidying up the garden.  The post September means it’s time to get ready for fall planting appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Gardeningsandiegomagazine.com

3 Fall Crops to Plant in Your Garden Right Now

As summer begins to wane, it’s time to introduce some cool-season plantings into our garden beds. We’re sharing three fall crops to plant, and some pointers to help you reap what you sow well into the spring. Cauliflower. Purple, orange, white, green. Cauliflower comes in many shades, and most of...
GardeningClarion News

Tips for drying flowers

Enjoy and share the beauty of your flower garden all year long.Pick and dry a few flowers to use in flower arrangements, craft projects or as gifts for friends and family. Pick the flowers when they are at peak bloom and blossoms are dry and then cut flowers for drying mid-day when they contain less moisture to reduce the dry time.
Gardeningcrowleytoday.com

Time to incorporate fall plants into your garden

Fall is fast approaching and it’s time to start thinking about the plants you’ll want to incorporate into your garden. Timing your transplanting and seeding dates are important to avoid possible freeze damages during harvest. Recommended varieties and general fertilizer recommendations can also be found in the planting guide. Some...
GardeningWTVF

DIY FALL GARDEN WREATH

Lifestyle expert and author Trace Barnett showed how to make a fall wreath using natural materials from the garden. Find gardening tips, recipes and more in Trace's book "Tracing Roots: A Modern Approach to Living Off the Land", which is available wherever you buy books. Follow Trace on Facebook and Instagram @thebittersocialite.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

6 bulbs you should plant now for perfect spring blooms in 2022

We are delighted to announce the launch of Country Living's first flower bulbs collection at Homebase, making it easy and affordable to create your own country garden. Available online and in stores from 1st September 2021, the collection features expertly selected bulb mixes perfect for a spring garden. Including firm country garden favourites, from a rainbow of colourful tulips to fragrant narcissi, crocuses, and pretty muscari, these mixes have been designed to introduce colour, scent, and even encourage pollinators into your garden.
Gardeningtheberkshireedge.com

GARDENER’S CHECKLIST: Week of September 2, 2021

* Celebrate Labor Day this weekend by laboring in your garden. If only all labor were such fun and so satisfying. A good place to begin your Labor Day labors is by planting trees, shrubs, and herbaceous perennials. Warm soils, cooler temperatures, and reduced sunlight help establish newly planted materials.
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Wrap Up Summer With the Bright Blooms of ‘Zimbelstern’ Sneezeweed

Sneezeweeds won’t make you sneeze, but they will make you smile. Their cheery blooms come along to make you happy right when summer is starting to wear you down. One of the best of the bunch is ‘Zimbelstern’. Forming a tall clump, ‘Zimbelstern’ sports yellow flowers lightly streaked with orange and a prominent brown cone in the center. The 2-inch-wide blooms are the highlight of late summer, especially for pollinators and for birds who will feast on the seeds. ‘Zimbelstern’ excelled in a recent trial of numerous sneezeweed cultivars at the Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, scoring high for its strong stems, prolific bloom, and lack of powdery mildew. As with all members of this genus, ‘Zimbelstern’ does poorly in dry soil, but if you give it average to wet soil in full sun, it will be as happy to be there as you are to see it.
GardeningOlympian

Thoughtful gardening now will produce a late fall encore of blooms

Now is the time to start planning for fall magic. Continue to water, fertilize, and deadhead annuals and container gardens to keep things blooming until the first frost. Celebrate the flowering shrubs below that put on a show at the end of the season and even provide late fall encores of blooms.
GardeningTelegraph

What to plant now for late summer colour

When it was announced that the RHS Chelsea Flower Show would be moving to September, some of us were secretly thrilled. May might be the month of lupins, peonies, alliums and abundance, but late-summer enthusiasts knew what was in store: jewel tones, spires and substance swapped in for the usual springtime froth. This year, Chelsea kicks off with the autumn equinox – and just as with fashion week, there’s a whiff of excitement in that newly chilled air.
GardeningGood News Network

Ditch That Hard-to-Grow Lawn And Start Cultivating Moss, Instead

Across the country, soft, cushiony moss could be the cure to the struggling homeowner’s case of a balding lawn. Growing faster, more easily, and with less effort than normal grass, it has been the landscaper’s choice in Japan for centuries. If one is struggling with patchy, dry, or weed-ridden grass...
GardeningSanta Maria Times

Late summer bloom until frost | Tony Tomeo

Seasonal changes keep gardening interesting. Like colors of a rainbow, seasons are not as distinct as their dates on a calendar imply. Each evolves into the next. Spring evolves into summer. Late summer is presently evolving into autumn. It happens like red evolves into orange on a rainbow. It is amazing that plants can monitor the changes so precisely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy