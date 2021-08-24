Late-summer glories reign at Mill Pond Garden Sept. 5

Sneezeweeds won’t make you sneeze, but they will make you smile. Their cheery blooms come along to make you happy right when summer is starting to wear you down. One of the best of the bunch is ‘Zimbelstern’. Forming a tall clump, ‘Zimbelstern’ sports yellow flowers lightly streaked with orange and a prominent brown cone in the center. The 2-inch-wide blooms are the highlight of late summer, especially for pollinators and for birds who will feast on the seeds. ‘Zimbelstern’ excelled in a recent trial of numerous sneezeweed cultivars at the Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, scoring high for its strong stems, prolific bloom, and lack of powdery mildew. As with all members of this genus, ‘Zimbelstern’ does poorly in dry soil, but if you give it average to wet soil in full sun, it will be as happy to be there as you are to see it.