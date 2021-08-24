‘No-show’ defendant apprehended by state police

Booths
WILKES-BARRE — A man wanted for failing to appear for his sentencing hearing in Luzerne County Court on a child sex offense was apprehended by state police at Pocono. Shawn Booths, 43, of Gypsy Lane, Philadelphia, was wanted on a capias warrant issued by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. Booths was scheduled to be sentenced by Sklarosky Monday morning on the charge of unlawful contact with a minor with the underlying premise of rape of a child. Booths pleaded guilty to the charge April 27. When Booths failed to appear in the courtroom, Sklarosky issued a capias warrant
- an order to arrest and detain an individual for the purpose of guaranteeing a court appearance. Booths’ attorney, Evan J. Kelly, said in court that he made multiple attempts to contact Booths and noted Booths turned off his cell phone. Sometime later Monday, Booths was apprehended by state police at Pocono, according to records at the county correctional facility. Details of Booths apprehension were not immediately available Tuesday morning. Duryea police charged Booths in September 2018 after investigating allegations he sexually assaulted a girl from January 2017 to August 2018. When Booths learned of the investigation, he fled the area and was later arrested at residence in Collegeville, near Philadelphia. Despite Booths skipping Monday’s sentencing hearing, Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn proceeded with a sexual offender hearing. Paula Brust, a member with the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board, testified Booths met the criteria of being a sexually violent predator. Sklarosky said he will withhold his ruling regarding Booths’ sexual offender designation until time of sentencing. As of Tuesday morning, Booths sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
