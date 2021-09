Jack Hirsch offers some light relief as he considers how Canelo Alvarez would match up against Anthony Joshua. Read his thought experiment here. LET’S not kid ourselves, the chances of Canelo Alvarez ever challenging Anthony Joshua at heavyweight are beyond slim. But throughout boxing history, far stranger things have occurred. If the Mexican superstar continues on his upward trajectory and rules at light-heavyweight, the leap to heavyweight then doesn’t seem quite as outlandish as it does today. So if Canelo were to go for the ultimate fight that would seal his legacy as one of the best of them, what better opponent than Joshua?