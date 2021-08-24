New combination of materials creates record-breaking lithium-metal cell
Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the most prevalent solution for mobile power supply. In some applications, however, it reaches its limits. This especially holds for electric mobility, where lightweight and compact vehicles with large ranges are desired. Lithium-metal batteries may be an alternative. They are characterized by a high energy density, meaning that they store much energy per mass or volume. Still, stability is a problem, because the electrode materials react with conventional electrolyte systems.phys.org
