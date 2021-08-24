Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New combination of materials creates record-breaking lithium-metal cell

By Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, lithium-ion batteries are the most prevalent solution for mobile power supply. In some applications, however, it reaches its limits. This especially holds for electric mobility, where lightweight and compact vehicles with large ranges are desired. Lithium-metal batteries may be an alternative. They are characterized by a high energy density, meaning that they store much energy per mass or volume. Still, stability is a problem, because the electrode materials react with conventional electrolyte systems.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Ion#Combination#Metal#Kit#Hiu#Ile#Coulombic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
EngineeringCleanTechnica

New Magnesium EV Batteries For The Zero Emission Ride Of The Future

The EV batteries of today are pretty good, but apparently you ain’t seen nothing yet. Researchers are eyeballing magnesium to take over from lithium, which so far has been the workhorse of the EV revolution. There’s just one little problem, or two, or a bunch of them. Why EV Batteries...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Making the case for hydrogen in a zero-carbon economy

As the United States races to achieve its goal of zero-carbon electricity generation by 2035, energy providers are swiftly ramping up renewable resources such as solar and wind. But because these technologies churn out electrons only when the sun shines and the wind blows, they need backup from other energy sources, especially during seasons of high electric demand. Currently, plants burning fossil fuels, primarily natural gas, fill in the gaps.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Storing wind, solar power with silica sands

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have proposed to use silica sands – a stable and inexpensive material with prices ranging from $30 to $50/ton – as a medium to store excess wind and solar power. The research team developed a thermal energy storage...
ChemistryPhys.org

Adding foreign atoms to graphene boosts its properties

Monolayer graphene finds practical applications in many fields, thanks to its desirable intrinsic properties. However, these properties can also limit its potentials. The addition of foreign atoms can help, but requires precise control. Now, researchers from South Korea invented a simple methodology to achieve fine control over the integration of foreign atoms with graphene, developing composite graphene-based heterostructures that can be used to store energy at low cost and fabricate ultrathin, wearable electronics.
ChinaPhys.org

Watercooler parts could be a source of organophosphate ester exposure

Watercoolers have become a staple in homes, offices and schools, but their tanks and parts are made of materials that could release unwanted or potentially harmful compounds into drinking water. In a preliminary study, researchers in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology Letters report that organophosphate esters (OPEs) were found in water dispensed from these systems, but they estimated that daily consumption would be far below the levels associated with health problems.
ChemistryPhys.org

New approach creates an exceptional single-atom catalyst for water splitting

A new way of anchoring individual iridium atoms to the surface of a catalyst increased its efficiency in splitting water molecules to record levels, scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University reported today. It was the first time this approach had been applied to...
EconomyPhys.org

Firms employing many scientists and engineers are riskier for investors

A highly skilled workforce of scientists and engineers may boost companies' performance but makes them a riskier investment on the stock market, research shows. This was because firms with high numbers of scientists and engineers are more inflexible, as they are expensive to employ but too important to sack, the British Academy of Management online annual conference heard today.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

New Electronic Material: Engineers Create Double Layer of Borophene for First Time

New material maintains borophene’s electronic properties, offers new advantages. For the first time, Northwestern University engineers have created a double layer of atomically flat borophene, a feat that defies the natural tendency of boron to form non-planar clusters beyond the single-atomic-layer limit. Although known for its promising electronic properties, borophene...
ChemistryPhys.org

Toward the scaling up of nanocages to trap noble gases

Over the past few years, scientists have demonstrated how cage-like, porous structures made of silicon and oxygen and measuring only billionths of a meter in size can trap noble gasses like argon, krypton, and xenon. However, for these silica nanocages to be practically useful—for example, to improve the efficiency of nuclear energy production—they need to be scaled up from their lab versions. The scientists have now taken a step forward in bringing this technology out of the lab and into the real world. As they recently reported in Small, commercially available materials may provide a potentially scalable platform for trapping noble gasses.
PhysicsPhys.org

Ultrafast electronic control of magnetic anisotropy by mid-infrared light

One of the most important tasks in modern information technologies is controlling spin directions in magnets. State-of-the-art hard disk drives and large-volume magnetic storage used in data centers require magnetization in solids to switch their directions in nanoseconds, corresponding to GHz frequency, or even faster speeds. An ever-increasing demand for writing speed has pushed researchers towards extensive research in optical techniques using femtosecond laser pulses.
EngineeringPhys.org

Improved fabrication technique paves way for improved quantum devices

Physicists and engineers have found a way to identify and address imperfections in materials for one of the most promising technologies in commercial quantum computing. The University of Queensland team was able to develop treatments and optimize fabrication protocols in common techniques for building superconducting circuits on silicon chips. Dr....
BusinessDesign World Network

ExOne and Fraunhofer IFAM deepen partnership on metal binder, materials development

The ExOne Company and the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Technology and Advanced Materials (“Fraunhofer IFAM”) announced they are deepening their partnership on binder and materials development projects following the success of CleanFuse metal binder. Fraunhofer IFAM’s relationship with ExOne on metal binder jetting development spans more than two decades. They...
IndustryPhys.org

Satellites measure drought stress in plants with aim of increasing crop yields

With a satellite system that measures drought stress in plants, two researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics, Ernst-Mach-Institut, EMI, have now founded the spin-off ConstellR. Their technology enables the agricultural sector to optimize the irrigation of areas under cultivation to increase crop yields. The first sensor system will be launched into space in early 2022 and be installed on board the International Space Station (ISS).
AstronomyPhys.org

Research inspects the emission from millisecond pulsar PSR J0218+4232

By analyzing the data from NASA's Fermi spacecraft and Major Atmospheric Gamma Imaging Cherenkov (MAGIC) telescope, an international team of astronomers has investigated a millisecond pulsar known as PSR J0218+4232. Results of the study, published August 25 on arXiv.org, shed more light on the emission from this source. Pulsars are...
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford EV Battery Supplier SK Innovation To Build Additional Plant In China

Ford EV battery supplier SK Innovation has been busy in recent months after settling its legal battle with rival company LG Chem. Earlier this year, Ford and SK Innovation announced that the two companies were forming a battery production joint venture named BlueOvalSK, which will operate plants in both North America and Europe. SK also recently spun off its battery division into its own entity – SK Battery – as a way to raise funds for future expansion, and now, the company is investing $1 billion to build a new battery plant in China, according to Reuters.
IndustryPhotonics.com

ANU Scientists Set New Record with Bifacial Solar Cells

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 31, 2021 — Researchers at Australia National University (ANU) have produced a more efficient type of solar cell — a true bifacial solar cell, using laser processing — and have set a world record for power output with bifacial solar cells in the process. The solar cells are dual-sided, meaning both the front and back of the cell generate power.
Chemistrypv-magazine.com

New alkali metal-chlorine battery promises 6x energy density

For scientists working on improving today’s energy storage technologies, energy density is among the key factors – increasing this could allow for batteries that store more in energy in less space, and run for longer in between charges. A group of scientists led by Stanford University has demonstrated a new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy