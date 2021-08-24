Cancel
Beckley, WV

Raleigh County Suddenlink customers air their concerns

By Gailyn Markham
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Monday evening, numerous Raleigh County Suddenlink customers gathered at the Raleigh County Courthouse to voice their concerns for the provider. The meeting, which is one of several evidentiary hearings organized by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, was also attended by PSC staff, members of the Consumer Advocate Division and representatives with Suddenlink.

Prior to the meeting, Chairman of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia Charlotte Lane revealed that these evidentiary hearings- and the subsequent investigation on Suddenlink- are the result of more than 2,000 customer complaints filed in the last three years. The general investigation focused on customer complaints relating to cable service with Suddenlink launched in July.

During Monday night’s hearing, Delegate Mick Bates, who represents District 30 in the West Virginia Legislature, categorized the nature of the complaints, stating they fall into three basic categories:

  • A lack of service or poor service
  • A lack of customer service
  • Billing problems that relate to affordability, predictability and transparency

In the last year, Delegate Bates has worked closely with the people of Raleigh County in regard to their Suddenlink service. He has personally fielded hundreds of complaints while struggling with his own issues with the company.

In today’s world, Delegate Bates says reliable internet is as essential as any other basic utility: electricity, water, sewer and gas; however, customers are paying five times the amount for their internet as they are for other bills.

“Suddenlink essentially operates in a monopoly in many areas of our state, and because of this, they can charge whatever they want, however they want, whenever they want. It is the single biggest bill, the single biggest utility bill, that most of my constituents have- more than the water, more than the sewer, more than the power, more than the gas. Some of it is more than that combined.”

Customer after customer after customer took the podium Monday night, detailing their experiences with Suddenlink. Some were newer customers, while others had been with the company for decades. They spoke of randomly fluctuating bills, issues with service connection, issues with installation, etc.

Multiple customers from more rural areas of the county said their phone service is so unreliable they don’t know if they’d be able to call the police if there were an emergency.

While their stories differed, a majority of the customers agreed that Suddenlink needs competition.

“I feel like they have us stretch over a barrel,” one woman said, while another man said the only word he can think of when it comes to Suddenlink is “frustration.”

Lane spoke of the importance of community participation and hopes even more customers will take part in the hearings to come.

“Suddenlink has had a lot of problems with customer complaints, and because we are having evidentiary hearings on these problems, we thought it was really important that we get the public involved,” said Lane. “That is why we are having the hearings in Beckley, Princeton and Charleston. It is very important that the customers of Suddenlink come out and tell us what problems they are having.”

Monday night, both Delegate Bates and Delegate Brandon Steele (R-Raleigh, 29) said when they go to Charleston in January, they will work to change the law to put Suddenlink under the PSC’s purview.

Delegate Steele, Chairman of Government Organizations, mentioned House Bill 3281- a bill that, when introduced, was passed unanimously, 25-0, and then dismissed due to a federal oversight.

Delegate Steele, who has already been in talks with Congresswoman Miller, Senator Manchin and Senator Capito, says legislators are ready and willing to work with the federal government.

“It’s not a Democrat or Republic problem; It’s a West Virginians are getting ripped off problem, and they’ve been getting ripped off for far too long,” he told the PSC Monday night.

Lane expressed a great interest in working with the area’s delegates to find a legislative fix if necessary.

Representatives with Suddenlink did not wish to comment Monday night; however, the company’s Director of Communications, Ashwin Bhandari, released a statement after the hearing.

“Suddenlink is proud to serve our West Virginia communities. We take very seriously our commitment to providing quality connectivity and reliable service, and to ensuring our customers have positive experiences when they engage with us,” Bhandari wrote in an email. “We recognize that some customers have had challenges with our services or experienced frustration. We appreciate the time customers took to share those experiences with us, and we will follow up with each of them to address their concerns.”

“Our teams are working diligently to continuously enhance the service experience for our West Virginia customers, and we are committed to communicating with the PSC and other public officials about our ongoing investments and service improvements.”

The PSC will hold two more public comment hearings in Princeton and Charleston before the main hearing in Charleston on October 6, 2021.

Customers who wish to file a complaint about Suddenlink but do not wish to participate in the hearings are encouraged to visit www.psc.state.wv.us to submit their concerns. Handwritten complaints can be mailed to:

Public Service Commission of West Virginia

Office of the Executive Secretary

201 Brooks Street

Charleston, WV 25301

