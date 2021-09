It's been a busy Monday at Nevada Sports Net as we taped our first in-studio NSN Daily in 17 months (528 days to be exact), put the finishing touches on our hour-long Mountain West Football Preview Show and are nearing completion on our 30-minute Nevada Grit training camp special that will take you behind the scenes of the Wolf Pack's crazy fall camp. That debuts Wednesday. We're cramming a lot into a little time with the Wolf Pack football team opening its season Saturday at Cal (we'll have two reporters at the game). Before that, we have our weekly Monday Mailbag. Thanks, as always, for the questions.