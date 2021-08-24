Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Soccer-Medics who saved Eriksen at Euros to receive UEFA President's Award

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The medical staff who saved Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen’s life at the European Championship in June are set to receive the UEFA President’s Award, Europe’s soccer governing body said on Tuesday.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's opening defeat by Finland and received life-saving treatment here on the pitch before he was rushed to hospital.

Denmark’s doctor and physio as well as the team captain Simon Kjaer, who started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Eriksen, are also being honoured.

“This year, the President’s Award transcends football,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

“It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective.”

Eriksen has since had a type of pacemaker implanted that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests by discharging a jolt to restore a regular heart rhythm.

However, his future in the game is unclear here, with regulations in Italy preventing the 29-year-old from playing for his club Inter unless the device is removed.

“You did a fantastic job and saved my life,” Eriksen said in a message thanking the medical staff involved.

“Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my teammates in the Danish team for your support, both on 12 June and afterwards.” (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Inter#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAgoal.com

'Kjaer was totally out of it' - Eriksen collapse should force UEFA protocol changes says Finland keeper Hradecky

The Finnish No 1 has questioned the governing body's handling of the incident, which saw the Inter midfielder stop breathing on the pitch. Christian Eriksen's collapse at Euro 2020 should force UEFA protocol change, according to Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who says that "everyone saw" Denmark captain Simon Kjaer "was totally out of it" after tending to his fallen team-mate.
UEFAchatsports.com

Denmark Captain Simon Kjaer and medical staff to be honoured with the 2021 UEFA President's Award

Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff who helped save Christian Eriksen's life at Euro 2020 are to receive the 2021 UEFA President's Award. Eriksen collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland earlier this summer, but the quick reactions of Kjaer, and then the medics, managed to resuscitate him on the pitch.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'Big men were crying all around us': Christian Eriksen's collapse at Euro 2020 is remembered as a '45 minute horror show' nearly three months on from the episode that stunned Denmark... but there is new respect for a team who have earned hero status

In the moments after Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s opening game of Euro 2020, a father paced around Sankt Jakobs Plads, a quaint square from where, beyond a church and some old floodlights, you can see Parken Stadium. Peter Mondrup had left his family apartment above the square and was...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Saul Niguez to Chelsea, Camavinga to Real Madrid

Saul Niguez and Eduardo Camavinga both look set for big moves on transfer deadline day, as plenty of deals are still being lined up. Few clubs seem to be risking fax machine errors or deadline drives when it comes to signing their David De Gea or Peter Odemwingies this transfer window, but there are always a few which sneak in.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Spain travel rules: Which Covid tests do I need to visit?

There was a collective sigh of relief on 4 August, after it transpired that Spain would remain on the amber list for travel in the government’s latest traffic light reshuffle. Fears had been stoked that the country might join France in the special “amber plus” category, necessitating returning travellers to...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 5,735 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902. Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its first outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
Travelrock947.com

Germany adds southern France to high-risk travel list

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has declared southern France a coronavirus high-risk area, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday, which means returning travellers need a negative test or proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 to avoid quarantine. The RKI also removed the Netherlands from its high-risk list. Both...
PharmaceuticalsWNCY

Spain gets green light to test homegrown COVID vaccine on humans, PM says

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s medicines agency has authorized the first round of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Spanish company Hipra, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters on Wednesday. “Spain’s medicines and health products agency has just authorized clinical tests of the Spanish COVID vaccine on humans,” Sanchez...
UEFAYardbarker

Messi, Mbappe and Donnarumma Finished in the Top 10 for the 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award

Paris Saint-Germain talents Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma rounded out in the top 10 for 2020/21 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award. Both Messi and Mbappe had standout campaigns in all competitions last season. Messi (La Liga) and Mbappe (Ligue 1) won the top goal-scorer award in their respective leagues and they each had impressive performances along the way in UEFA Champions League play.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Switzerland visa requirements

Culture-crammed cities and sky-high drives, terraced vines and turreted medieval castles, glacier-frosted mountains and one ravishing Alpine view after the next – Switzerland packs a whole lot into a little land. Enjoying everything Switzerland has to offer is the easy part, but figuring out the country’s entry requirements can, in...
Public Healthrock947.com

Germany designates parts of Greece “high risk” COVID areas

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany is designating parts of Greece as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days. Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea will be considered high-risk from Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases said on...
Premier Leaguekfgo.com

Soccer – Chelsea sign Atletico’s Saul on loan

MADRID (Reuters) – Chelsea on Tuesday secured the late deadline day loan signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The deal was thrown into doubt as the transfer had not been confirmed by either club before the midnight CET deadline. Local media said the delay was caused by a problem...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Anti-vaccine demos in France for sixth weekend

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government's Covid-19 vaccination policies amid concern from rights groups about anti-Semitic sentiment in the protest movement. Saturday's marches were called for the sixth weekend in a row to denounce a "health pass" system announced by President Emmanuel Macron that they say unfairly restricts the rights of the unvaccinated. The Ministry of the Interior put the number of people turning out at around 175,000 at 220 demonstrations nationwide, including 14,700 in Paris, as of 1900 GMT. Under the new pass system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theatre, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping centre must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy