Group of Ascension nurses, staff protest strict vaccine mandate

In “The Plague Year,” his recently published account of “American in the time of Covid,” Lawrence Wright describes the way the staff at Bellevue Hospital in New York was overwhelmed by the surge of patients in the spring of 2020, waylaying doctors and nurses who were used to seeing death all the time, but not at that pace. They “knew instinctively how to click into emergency mode,” Wright wrote. “Before Covid, that might last thirty or forty minutes–say, with a patient who has a heart attack. If there is a bus wreck or a mass casualty event, emergency mode could last all day. But with Covid, it was day after day for weeks on end. Emotions were deferred, but they clawed deep scars.”