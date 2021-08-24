Cancel
Group of Ascension nurses, staff protest strict vaccine mandate

By The Journal Times
healthleadersmedia.com
 9 days ago

A minority of hospital employees both in the medical professions and outside of them are becoming more vocal, to the point of risking their jobs and careers, in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates in place at several Wisconsin hospital systems. "We are being coerced," said one nurse, who lives in Racine County and works at Ascension All Saints but asked her name not be shared for fear of retribution.

