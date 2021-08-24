UPDATE 2-Hungarian central bank raises rates again to curb inflation, starts withdrawing QE

(Adds central bank comments on QE, rates, forint reaction)

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.5% on Tuesday, as expected, to curb higher-than-expected inflation and announced that it would start gradually winding down its government bond purchase programme.

The bank delivered its third tightening in a row to rein in inflation largely fuelled by a strong economic recovery.

“At its meeting today, the Monetary Council decided to begin gradually withdrawing the government securities purchase programme while considering aspects of maintaining market stability,” it said in a statement.

It said the weekly amount of bond purchases will be reduced to 50 billion forints from 60 billion forints from starting this week. The National Bank of Hungary added it would be flexible, depending on the supply and other market conditions.

“The NBH will stand ready to temporarily raise the volume of weekly purchases at any given time to maintain market stability,” the bank added.

It also raised its collateralised loan rate and the overnight deposit rate by the same margin to 2.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

Hungary in June became the first European Union member to start raising borrowing costs since the coronavirus outbreak and pledged to act further to curb price pressures. Its central bank raised the key rate again in July by 30 basis points.

While headline inflation slowed to an annual 4.6% in July from 5.3% in June, it remained above the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range.

The Monetary Council said on Tuesday it would continue the cycle of interest rate hikes until the outlook for inflation stabilised around its target “in a sustainable manner and inflation risks become evenly balanced on the horizon of monetary policy.”

In a Reuters poll, 11 out of 12 economists saw the base rate rising by 30 basis points on Tuesday. One analyst projected no rate change.

The forint has firmed to 348.70 on Tuesday after the bank’s comments from aroud 349.50 before. It has rallied from levels around 360 at the time of previous rate increase on July 27, reflecting expectations of further policy tightening.

After the July meeting the bank said it would continue the tightening cycle by taking “firm steps” on a monthly basis. It dropped the reference to monthly steps from Tuesday’s statement.

Over the past two months, average long-term interest rate forecasts have risen 110 basis points. Analysts now see the base rate at 2.4% by the end of next year and 2.7% by the end of 2023 compared with 1.25% and 1.5%, respectively, seen in June.

The central bank said it would review its policy course when assessing its quarterly inflation report at its Sept. 21 meeting, when it also publishes revised economic forecasts.