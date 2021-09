F8 Well Centers began seeing patients June 3 and hosted an open house Aug. 5 at 5409 Maryland Way, Ste. 120, Brentwood, in Gateway Plaza 1. Founded by Dr. Benjamin Galyardt, the center uses the Galyardt Method to offer individualized and comprehensive care promoting optimal health and increased well-being, according to the F8 Well Centers of Nashville Facebook page. Through functional medicine, neurofeedback and nutritional therapy, the center specializes in treating chronic conditions, treating neurological and mental health disorders, and working with patients on nutrition tailored to their needs.